Governor Nyesom Wike has replied those attacking him for challenging the federal government on VAT collection by state

According to him, states should be given the autonomy to gather resources and generate funds including VAT to aid their development

Wike noted that Rivers state government should be encouraged for embracing true federalism rather than be criticised unjustly

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, has slammed those criticising him for the decision of the state government to challenge the legality of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to collect Value Added Tax (VAT).

He believes Nigeria must encourage federating states to harness their resources and generate revenues, including VAT to advance their development.

Channels TV reports that Governor Wike made this statement on Monday, September 20, during a courtesy visit by the managing director and editor-in-chief of the SUN (Newspaper) Publishing Limited, Onuoha Ukeh, who led a delegation to present a letter of nomination to him as the SUN Man of the Year 2020 Award at Government House in Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike of River state has slammed critics, faults those attacking him over VAT collection. Photo credit: Rivers State Government, Femi Adesina

He said:

“Some people say, be your brother’s keeper; I have no problem in being my brother’s keeper but why not come out and say, let us tell ourselves the simple truth?” he queried. “As it is being provided in the law, who is the person responsible to collect the VAT?

“When you agree to that, that it is the state, then we can sit down to look at the different problems of states. And not to say be your brother’s keeper while you’re doing an illegal thing, in disobeying what the law says you should not do.”

Speaking further, the governor berated one of his colleagues who reportedly threatened that the judgement of the court that allowed states to collect VAT within their jurisdiction would not stand, a report by Today.ng also indicates.

He said rather, such a governor should commend Rivers state government for seeking to entrench fiscal federalism and constitutionalism.

