Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed the bill empowering the state to collect value added tax into law

This was made public on Friday, September 10, through a statement by the commissioner of information and strategy in Lagos

This new development was aimed at imposing fees and charging VAT on certain goods and services in the state

In what seems like a never ending battle in recent days between governors and the Federal government, The Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed into law a bill empowering the state government to collect Value Added Tax (VAT).

Channels TV reported that the Commissioner of information and strategy in Lagos, Gbenga Omotoso, made this disclosure in a statement on Friday, September 10.

Omotoso stated that the governor signed the bill for a law so as to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services after returning from an official trip in Abuja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has dared the federal government, signed the bill empowering Lagos Govt to collect VAT into Law. Photo credit: The Lagos State Government

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The governor signed the ‘bill for a law to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services’ at about 11:45am today, after returning from an official trip to Abuja.

“By this act, the bill has now become a law.”

The Lagos state government through its official site hinted further that by this act, the Bill has now become a Law.

Recall that many states in Nigeria may not be able to meet their financial commitments as the federal government could lose revenue from taxes amidst dwindling revenue in recent times with a court ruling assigning the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) and two other taxes to states.

Meanwhile, VAT contributes significantly to the total revenue generated by the government, accounting for over 16.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019, Daily Trust also reported.

Lagos and Rivers states, which contribute over 70 per cent of the VAT collectibles in the country, have decided to enact a law that will empower them and not FG, to collect VAT in their states.

Why VAT Law will be beneficial to Lagos, Obasa, residents speak reveal

Earlier, Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, on Wednesday, September 9, said the proposed law on Value Added Tax (VAT) would help the state meet more of its developmental goals.

Legit.ng gathered that Obasa said this during a public hearing on a bill for the Lagos state Value Added Tax (VAT) and for other connected purposes.

This was as stakeholders at the hearing commended the Lagos state Assembly and its leadership for their determination to ensure that the bill becomes law.

Breaking: Lagos Assembly passes VAT, anti-open grazing bills

In a move that will annoy some people in northern Nigeria, the Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the State’s Value Added Tax (VAT) bill.

Also, the House passed the bill that prohibits open cattle grazing in the state. The two bills were passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers.This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

Source: Legit