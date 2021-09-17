Again, Governor Dave Umahi has stood his ground over the disagreement between some state governors and the federal government on VAT

The Ebonyi state governor stated that he is not in support of the position of the southern governors on the collection of VAT by states

Umahi noted that states would collapse should VAT collection be moved from the federal level to the subnational

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi sate, has knocked his colleagues on the platform of the Southern Governors’ Forum over their resolution supporting the collection of the Value Added Tax by states.

The Punch reports that Umahi made this disclosure on Friday, September 17, during an interview on Channels TV.

Umahi said that Ebonyi won’t pursue VAT collection or implement the decision the forum made at a meeting in Enugu on Thursday, September 16.

Governor Dave Umahi pf Ebonyi state has sent a strong message to Southern governors over VAT collection battle. Photo credit: Governor David Nweze Umahi, Adegboyega Oyetola

Meanwhile, the Southern Governors’ Forum led by Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), reading a communiqué at the end of a meeting had said:

“The meeting resolved to support the position that the collection of VAT falls within the powers of the states.”

Umahi said a number of states would collapse should VAT collection move from the federal to the subnational.

He said it was not right that some states would “eat and have so much surplus and then some other states don’t have much to eat."

He added:

“We have to be our brothers’ keeper; we have to see how we can grow the economies of the weakest states, otherwise, we will breed insecurity in those states.”

It would be recalled that the governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola spoke about the outcome of the meeting on his social media page.

Governor Oyetola said that the southern governors unanimously supported the position and court ruling on VAT that assigned its collection to state governments.

Earlier, the Nigerian presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will respect the final verdict on the issue of Value Added Tax (VAT) as decided by the Supreme Court.

The presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, made the disclosure while speaking during an interview on Arise TV.

Adesina noted that though the case may drag up to the Supreme Court, the Nigerian leader would respect the rule of law.

