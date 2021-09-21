Governor Abdullahi Sule has reacted to the recent position of the Southern Governors’ Forum on anti-open grazing policy

According to him, the policy is not working and one that is not supported by northern governors because it is questionable

The governor who opposed the method saying it is not in trend with modern style, noted that the system cannot be sustained

Lafia, Nasrawa - The Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, has faulted the anti-open grazing policy adopted by some state governments in the country.

The governor, who spoke on Monday, September 20, during an interview on Channels TV, believes the programme is not working.

Legit.ng gathered that he noted that all the Northern governors have decided that since the policy is not in sync with modern ways, hence it cannot be sustained.

The governor said:

“We don’t like the current anti-grazing policy, it is not working,” he said during the Channels Television political show. “We are not just going with the crowd about Anti-Grazing law. If you sign anti-grazing law and it is not working, is it worth it?

“One thing all the northern governors have decided, we said that the current method of open grazing is old-fashioned, outdated, and cannot be sustained.”

The governor further stated that the ban had not worked in the states who introduced anti-open grazing law, a report by The Punch also indicate.

Meanwhile, Governor Sule made this remarks few hours after his Lagos state counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, signed the anti-open grazing bill into law.

Earlier, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state on Monday, September 20, signed the Anti-Open Grazing bill into law.

Reports indicate that the law would to prohibit the open grazing and trespass of cattle and for connected purposes.

Legit.ng gathered that the House of Assembly passed the bill on September 9 after it scaled the second reading and it went through a public hearing.

