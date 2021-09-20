The Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assented to the anti-grazing law recently passed by the state House of Assembly

The bill, which was passed by the lawmakers on September 9, after scaling through a second reading, would penalise open grazing in the state

According to the governor, the law would also prohibit issues associated with open grazing of livestock

Alausa, Lagos - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state on Monday, September 20, signed the Anti-Open Grazing bill into law.

The Nation reports that the law would to prohibit the open grazing and trespass of cattle and for connected purposes.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has signed anti-open grazing bill in Lagos.

Legit.ng gathered that the House of Assembly passed the bill on September 9 after it scaled the second reading and it went through a public hearing.

The governor said:

"This law criminalises cattle grazing in unapproved public areas and private lands. The law also prohibits moving cattle around public places by herders."

Sanwo-Olu, who assented to the bill during the State’s Executive Council meeting on Monday, September 20, directed security agencies to begin enforcement immediately.

He said:

“By the powers vested in me as the Governor of Lagos State, I am signing the bill on Open Cattle Grazing and Trespass of Cattle on Land into law to prohibit issues associated with open grazing of livestock.”

The governor also signed a bill transforming the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) into a full-blown agency.

The development coincided with the commemorative month dedicated to raising awareness on gender-based violence.

Sanwo-Olu and members of the executive council wore attire with purple shades to support the campaign against sexual violence.

The DSVRT legislation provides for the establishment of Sexual Offenders’ Register that would help the state efficiently tackle violations in the communities.

He added:

“Raising awareness about domestic and sexual violence is an important piece of working to end the cycle of violence.

“It is important to reiterate the government’s zero tolerance to all forms of sexual and gender-based violence. We will not rest until the menace is reduced to the barest minimum.”

