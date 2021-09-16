The battle between state governors and the federal government over the collection of VAT deepens as southern governors meet in Enugu

The governors were received at the government house in Enugu by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Thrusday, September 16

Although the agenda of the meeting has not been made public, but reports indicates that the governors are seeking ways to end the crisis

The members of the Southern Governors’ Forum are currently meeting in Enugu, just about two months after they converged in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, Lagos state.

Channels TV reports that the governors who have arrived at the meeting include Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state; Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state; and Bayelsa’s Douye Diri.

They were received at the Government House, Enugu, by the host, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Thursday, September 16.

Southern Governors meet in Enugu amid VAT battle, anti-open grazing law.

The 17 southern governors are currently meeting in Enugu state to discuss pressing national issues, the release of Nnamdi Kanu, and ban on open grazing, a report by Vanguard also indicates.

While there is no officially published agenda for the meeting, the governors are expected to deliberate on the ongoing Value Added Tax (VAT) battle between states and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and security issues.

This meeting is coming just over two months after the governors met in Lagos State where they made a series of decisions including banning open grazing.

