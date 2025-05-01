Erling Haaland has reacted with a four-word praise after watching Lamine Yamal’s performance against Inter Milan

Yamal broke several records, including being the youngest player to reach 100 games for Barcelona and the youngest scorer in UCL semifinal history

Yamal's display dominated the headlines as Barcelona drew 3-3 with Inter Milan despite Dumfries’ heroics

Barcelona and Inter Milan delivered a Champions League classic in the first leg of their semifinal clash at the Estadi Olímpic, ending in a pulsating 3-3 draw.

But while the game had its fair share of drama, all eyes were on Barcelona's 17-year-old wonderkid, Lamine Yamal, whose dazzling performance stole the spotlight and even caught the attention of Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Haaland, watching from afar, was quick to express his admiration.

Taking to Snapchat, the Norwegian striker posted a photo of himself watching the game, along with a simple but powerful four-word reaction: “This guy is incredible,” as seen on ESPN.

Yamal's electrifying display included a Messi-like curling goal, countless dangerous runs, and the kind of maturity rarely seen in a teenager.

With his 100th Barcelona appearance marked by his 22nd goal, the youngster has now firmly placed himself among the elite of world football, and he's not even 18 yet.

Records tumble as Yamal makes history

With his performance against Inter Milan, Yamal became the youngest player ever to reach 100 competitive appearances for Barcelona, a feat neither Messi nor Ronaldo came close to at the same age.

At 17, Messi had one goal in nine appearances, while Cristiano Ronaldo had five in 19 before turning 18m but Yamal’s numbers are 22 goals in 100 games.

Yamal’s goal against Inter was also historic in itself, making him the youngest scorer in a Champions League semifinal, GOAL reports.

The goal inspired Barcelona’s comeback after they had trailed 0-2 just 21 minutes into the game, with Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries giving Inter the early edge.

Dumfries shines, but Yamal steals the show

Although Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries had a standout performance, scoring twice and assisting another, the global headlines remain firmly fixed on Yamal.

The 17-year-old wonderkid’s composure, creativity, and flair against seasoned defenders showed why he's being dubbed the future of football and a potential Ballon d’Or winner just like Messi and Ronaldo.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick praised Yamal post-match, calling him “a generational talent,” while fans and pundits alike lauded his performance.

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi also acknowledged Yamal’s masterclass and admitted they had to put three players on the 17-year-old in the second half to stop him.

With top players like Haaland publicly praising him, Yamal’s rise has officially gone from impressive to unstoppable.

Thuram names 2 players better than Yamal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Inter’s Marcus Thuram, who opened the scoring against Barcelona, does not believe that Yamal is currently the world’s best footballer.

Thuram named French national teammates Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele as the first- and second-best footballers in the world presently before Yamal.

Dembele and Mbappe have been outstanding for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, respectively, this season.

