More pressure has been heaped on President Muhammadu Buhari to dismiss the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

Families of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train attacked by suspected bandits criticized him for his nonchalant attitude in handling the matter

They insisted that all train activities en route Abuja-Kaduna should be suspended pending when the victims have been rescued

FCT, Abuja - Aggrieved families of the 70 passengers kidnapped by suspected bandits in an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on Monday, March 28 have called for the dismissal of the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

As reported by the Guardian newspaper, the families made this call during a briefing with pressmen in Abuja, the nation’s capital with families chanting “Amaechi must go”.

Train attack: Aggrieved families lambast Amaechi presidential bid

The families of the victims also criticized the minister for his campaign escapades stating that he ought to be working on strategies to help rescue the victims.

Legit.ng gathered that the families were insistent that there should be no operation of train services until the 70 kidnapped victims are rescued.

The families led by Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh and Dr. Ba’abba Muhammad told the pressmen that appropriate punishment should be meted out on the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for failing to implement the presidential directive on the opening of a situation room to give updates on the captives.

They said:

“We are the families of abducted passengers of the NRC AK9 Abuja-Kaduna bound train attacked on March 28, 2022. Today marks the 42nd day our loved ones have been held, hostage.

“It has been 42 long days of living in fear, virtually no sleep, no bath, wearing the same clothes, under the scorching sun and rain, and exposed to extreme environmental hazards.

"The emotional, psychological, mental, and physical tortures, arising from these conditions, are only imaginable.”

The families who appealed to the conscience of the federal government disclosed that among the abducted passengers are children, some as young as three-year-old, pregnant women, and other females, including an 85-year-old great-grandmother.

They said:

“Some of these victims have health challenges requiring daily medications, which they have had no access to in the last 42 harrowing days.

“We read in the news that one of the two pregnant women in captivity delivered her baby in the forest. Giving birth is supposed to be a moment of joy. How would it have been if this woman delivered her baby in the comfort of a maternity ward? In whose hands? What is the place of birth of this baby – the forest?”

