Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level student of the University of Lagos, faced trial at the Lagos State High Court for the alleged murder of Super TV CEO Michael Ataga.

On April 28, Chidinma testified before Justice Yetunde Adesanya, explaining that fear prevented her from reporting the incident to the police and the actual message to sent to the deceased’s number. She also shared concerns of being falsely accused, citing examples of others who had been blamed after reporting crimes.

Defendant recounts events following discovery

Led in evidence by her counsel, Onwuka Egwu, Chidinma narrated the sequence of events from June 16 to 23, 2021.

According to PUNCH, she revealed that after discovering Ataga’s lifeless body, she noticed his WhatsApp status was “online” and unsuccessfully attempted to reach him by phone.

The defendant contacted the apartment’s gateman, Abu, who informed her that Ataga had supposedly left, though his car remained at the property. Fearful and confused, she sent Ataga a WhatsApp message apologising for leaving him in such a state before being blocked from his number.

In her words:

“I had read of incidents where people reported crimes and ended up being accused themselves,” she said.

“I also thought of calling the gateman again while I was at the staircase of the apartment, but I ended the call out of fear. I was confused. I asked myself if someone else had his phone.”

“Judging by what Abu told me, I said to myself, what have I done? I then sent a WhatsApp message to Michael saying, ‘Please forgive me. I didn’t mean to leave you in that state. I was very scared.’ After that, I was blocked from the number and couldn’t reach him again,”

Sale of property and arrest details

Chidinma disclosed that she sold a MacBook laptop at Computer Village on June 18, 2021, claiming it had been gifted to her in December 2020. She described her activities in subsequent days, including handing down an iPhone 7 Plus to her sister, Chioma, and her eventual arrest on June 23, 2021.

The defendant alleged mistreatment during her arrest, including being slapped and handcuffed alongside her father. She recounted that police officers recovered various items from her residence, including phones, a laptop, clothing, and ID cards.

Defendant denies evidence and allegations

During police questioning, Chidinma stated she insisted on legal representation but was denied access to a lawyer. She alleged intimidation, claiming threats were made against her family to compel cooperation.

Chidinma rejected assertions that she tied Ataga’s hands, describing him as a “huge man” and denying possession of his property. She maintained her innocence, asserting she fled the scene out of fear.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned the case to April 29, 2025, for further hearing, as the trial continues to unfold with intense scrutiny on the defendant’s testimony and legal defence.

