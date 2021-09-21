Sammie Cimarelli’s biography: what happened to The Circle star?

Samantha Cimarelli, popularly known as Sammie, is a famous reality star, model and influencer born in Miami, Florida, USA. She is famous for her appearance in the Netflix series The Circle.

Sammie Cimarelli attends as Carl's Jr. & Beyond Meat Partner For First-Ever Plant-Based Meat Menu Takeover On Earth Day 2021 on April 22, 2021 in Glendale, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Her personality is undeniably charming, and as an influencer on Instagram, she has amassed lots of followers from her content. Sammie Cimarelli's biography below has all you need to know about her.

Sammie Cimarelli's bio

Sammie Cimarelli was born on September 23, 1994, in Miami, Florida, USA. After her mum died in a car accident, she started living with her aunt and uncle.

When is Sammie Cimarelli's birthday?

From (L-R) Shubham Goel, Sammie Cimarelli, and Joey Sasso attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

The reality star celebrates her birthday on September 23 every year.

Education

Cimarelli holds a degree in Psychology and Criminology from Cabrini University in Pennsylvania.

Career

Cimarelli started her career when she was announced as a cast member in The Circle, US version. This came after she had posted her modelling photos on Instagram in April 2019.

Before she got a chance in The Circle, Sammie worked as a Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) Inc. in Florida.

As one of the contestants in the Netflix series The Circle, she entered the series in episode one and was able to get to the finale. Her fans loved her, and by the end of the first season, she was placed third in the game and was the most followed contestant on Instagram in the entire season.

Since there was a lot in her basket - working as a waitress, acting and studying, she opted for a break from her studies in order to continue focusing on the series. She was able to resume her studies and obtained her master's degree in 2021.

Through social media, Sammie was among the first two influencers in season 1 of The Circle, which made her become a real Instagram influencer.

What happened to Sammie from The Circle?

The Circle star finally graduated with her Masters in Applied Behaviour Analysis after skipping a semester to film the TV show. Sammie also stated that she plans to become a Board Certified Behaviour Analyst (BCBA).

What is Sammie from The Circle doing now? Currently, Sammie is a brand ambassador for Savage X Fenty, Los Angeles, promoting brands like Frame, Boohoo, Coco and Eve, and Averr Aglow Skincare.

She has disclosed her interest in fashion. In addition, from an interview with People in January 2020, she expressed her desire to do more reality shows that are not dating related, such as Big Brother and The Challenge.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and being unable to work, Sammie has left Miami after staying for a month at her home in Pennsylvania; she relocated to Los Angeles, where she spends her time growing a plant family.

What is Sammie Cimarelli's height?

Sammie Cimarelli attends as Carl's Jr. & Beyond Meat Partner For First-Ever Plant-Based Meat Menu Takeover On Earth Day 2021 on April 22, 2021 in Glendale, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Cimarelli is 5 feet and 6 inches (169 cm).

Sammie Cimarelli's net worth

According to All Famous Birthdays, she has an estimated net worth of $ 1.5 million. She has gained her net worth primarily from her career as a reality star. Her other source of income comes through promoting brands, acting and as an influencer on Instagram.

Does Sammie Cimarelli have Instagram?

Yes, she does have an Instagram account with over 1 million followers. She tends to share more about lifestyle, her best photos and travel pictures. She also has her self-titled channel on YouTube, where she posts her beauty content and Vlog videos.

Sammie Cimarelli's media influence has aided her growth in her career. Outside the limelight, she is a behaviour technician and works alongside children on the autism spectrum.

