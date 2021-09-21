Alyssa Kulani's biography: age, height, net worth, boyfriend

Alyssa Kulani is a popular YouTuber from Canada. She is well-known for posting inspirational content on her channel.

Though the YouTuber started creating content as a hobby, she transitioned to doing it full time after one of her videos went viral, and she received a sizeable paycheck from Google for it. More details about Kulani's career and personal life are in her bio.

Alyssa Kulani's biography

The content creator was born in Calgary in Alberta, Canada. Though she hasn't shared her mum's name with the public, she has shared that she is very close with her and considers her to be her best friend.

Alyssa grew up with her sister and her parents in her birth town.

How old is Alyssa Kulani?

The YouTube star was born on September 25, 1999. As of 2021, Alyssa Kulani's age is 22.

Alyssa Kulani's career

Alyssa started her career on YouTube in November 2011, when she was still in high school. At the time, she was only doing it as a hobby. She had been watching YouTubers such as Joey Graceffa, iJustine, and Shane Dawson and had desired to be a YouTuber as well.

The YouTuber dropped out of high school in her senior year and took a job in retail. She was doing this along with creating content on her YouTube channel. She decided to do YouTube full time after she saw that it was a well-paying career. Once she started getting many views on some of her videos, she earned quite a significant amount that she decided that it was worth a shot.

Alyssa has a wide range of videos on her channel, from beauty and makeup videos to challenges, pranks, hauls, and vlogs of her daily life. She has also collaborated with other YouTubers, and particularly with Tanner Stewart. They did pranks, challenges, and other fun videos together, consequently increasing her channel's viewership.

Alyssa has also done multiple inspirational videos that help people to deal with negativity and other difficult emotions. She challenges her viewers to be positive about life and live without caring too much about what other people might think of them.

Alyssa has attracted a whopping 732k subscribers to her YouTube channel as of writing. She is also on Twitch, where she streams gaming videos. In addition, Kulani has an OnlyFans profile.

Alyssa is a professional dancer. She is trained in various forms of dance, including ballet, jazz, and lyrical.

Who is Alyssa Kulani's boyfriend?

The content creator is currently single. She was formerly in a relationship with Tanner Stewart. Their relationship began in 2019 and ended in early 2020.

Though their relationship did not work out, Alyssa Kulani and Tanner Stewart are still good friends. Kulani has featured Stewart in a couple of her videos, even post break-up.

How tall is Alyssa Kulani?

Alyssa Kulani's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm). She weighs about 119lb. (54 kg). She has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Kulani is a fitness enthusiast and works out regularly. She has admitted to getting a breast augmentation procedure, as well as lip injections.

Alyssa Kulani's net worth

The YouTuber has an estimated net worth of $231k, but there is no official information on the matter. She has made her income from brand partnerships and product endorsements on her YouTube channel and social media profiles. She also makes a significant amount of income in ad revenues from YouTube.

Alyssa Kulani is a YouTube star well known for her inspirational content. She has a warm and loveable personality, and her consistently entertaining content keeps her fans glued to her videos.

