APC chieftains give reason why party is yet to endorse any candidate

There is no consensus candidate for the next national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

According to some party chieftains, there is a need to take things easy before endorsing anybody for the sensitive position

This is coming ahead of the elective convention of the APC, during which the leadership crisis in the party is expected to be laid to rest

Some stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from the north-central zone, Sunday, revealed reasons the party was yet to endorse anyone for the exalted office of the national chairman of the party, especially, from the North Central zone.

APC chieftains claim the party is yet to endorse any candidate for the chairmanship position. Photo: Hon Mai Mala Buni

Source: Facebook

But another chieftain of the APC from Nasarawa State, Dr Mohammad Kassim, has insisted that a former Borno State governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, remained the best choice forthe APC national chairmanship.

However, the other party chieftains, who explained why the party has yet to decide andspoke in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, said, though the North Central zone was desirous of producing the next chairman, they were yet to take a stand on who to push for the position.

Speaking on behalf of others, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim, a former member, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, expressed the readiness of stakeholders in the region to converge soon to pick one out of the contenders.

“We have not declared support for anybody. I say that with all sense of responsibility. It is for the good of the party as a whole that we take our time and assess the aspirants critically on the strength of what they bring to the table. If anybody tells you that we have a consensus candidate yet, it is a lie. In fact, we are yet to meet, let alone decide on it. We don’t want to rush the process.

“In all fairness, this region has been marginalised over the years and we think fielding the next chairman of the party, the largest party in Nigeria, is the best way to start the recovery process. But in spite of that, we will look before we leap,” he said.

Ibrahim David Ajokwu, a member from Kogi South Senatorial District, explained that the zone would not settle for less this time in the choice of those that would represent it at party level.

“We have agreed as a zone that we would not settle for less this time. The person that will be endorsed from the zone is going to be an ambassador of the zone. So, anything short of a capable hand, with strong leadership abilities and a clean slate is never going to be an option for us for a consensus arrangement.”

But Kassim, who flashed the Sheriff card while speaking to journalists, responded to a publication that Sheriff could not emerge a consensus candidate of the party despite his endorsement by the Ebonyi State governor, Mr Dave Umahi.

Kassim, a former member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, stated: “Senator Sheriff had led the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with capacity, competence and experience. But since he rejected bribe and left to join the party (APC), he helped to form in 2014, PDP has been jittery that if given the opportunity to lead the ruling party, he will collapse the PDP in the country and ensure victory for the ruling APC in 2023.

“Sheriff is an open book as far as leadership is concerned, his humanitarian ideology rejects blood-politicking or life wasting exercise, he never want a single person dead upon victory of his party or candidature.

“Sheriff cannot be considered a new comer into the APC, because he was the chairman of ANPP National board of trustees that negotiated merger with CPC and ACN to form the APC in 2014. Everybody in APC is a new member, because APC itself is a new political party, which was formed in 2014, where Sheriff played a key role to it’s formation.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that front-runner for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Tanko Umaru Al-Makura has revealed the motivation behind his desire to vie for the topmost seat of the ruling party.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Segun Tomori director, media & publicity of Al-Makura Support Organization (ASO), noted that Al-Makura revealed this when he received members of ASO, the campaign organization working for his chairmanship aspiration.

The ASO led by its Director-General, Comrade Dominic Alancha told the former governor of Nasarawa state that members decided to pay a familiarization visit to intimate him on the progress made so far. He reiterated that Al-Makura remains the popular choice for the party after interactions with APC chieftains and stakeholders over the past few months.

Northeast stakeholders endorse Al-Makura

In a related development, a group within the APC recently endorsed Al-Makura as the next party chairman.

The group, North-East APC Progressive Social Media Forum insisted that Al-Makura has the credentials to lead the party to victory in 2023.

The group further noted that Al-Makura was not an alternative but the only option to help the party achieve its goals.

Al-Makura's die-hard supporter warns against intimidation

In a related development, an APC chieftain in Nasarawa state, Musa Yayaya Azara has said that the alleged plot by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to arrest or detain Al-Makura would be strongly resisted.

He, however, said the alleged plan of the EFCC would not affect the senator’s political ambition in becoming the next national chairman of the APC.

He added that those who are trying to frustrate Al-Makura’s plan to be the next APC chairman using the EFCC were enemies and did not mean well for the party.

