After revealing his conversion from Christianity to Islam, Burna Boy has received a new Muslim name from fans

Some of his supporters stated that the name holds deep meaning and reflects his new identity

Online messages show overwhelming welcome and emotional prayers for the singer

After singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, confirmed he converted from Christianity to Islam, some Nigerian fans have given him a new Muslim name.

During a livestream chat with American streamer PlaqueBoyMax, Burna Boy disclosed that although he was born into a Christian household, his personal journey and research about life eventually led him to embrace Islam.

He explained:

“I was born into Christianity because that’s what my parents practiced. But as I got older, I started to research more about life and faith. That was when I found Islam."

Shortly after the video circulated online, Muslim supporters gathered on social media to welcome the singer into their community and gave him a new Muslim name.

They chose AbdulKareem, meaning “Servant of The Most Generous (Allah).”

A message shared by the Instagram page Mutan Kannywood, which has more than 500k followers, read in part:

“Breaking News 🤍 Burna Boy has officially embraced Islam. He is now our brother. His Muslim name is Abdul Kareem. May Allah accept his faith and make it firm.”

Read the post here:

Fans react to Burna Boy's new Muslim name

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@jene_340:

"Welcome to Islamic a religion of peace and love may Allah protect you and guide you Amina ya Allah"

@jaybeempire:

"Weda he is Christian or Muslim... If he does bad.. hell... He does Good... Heaven... Only God can judge him.. not humans"

@rikoubaps3:

"A better well being is face to you brother keep focus and grateful. "

@Nayxojr:

"Though he has not accepted Islam yet, there are signs of love for Islam in his heart. May Almighty God guide him to Islam. If he embraces Islam, we will joyfully celebrate with him, for he has found the path of truth and peace — the noble religion of Islam."

@lateefelastikcity:

"When lies leaves for decades the day the truth is born…it will surpass the lie ….congratulations Oluwa burna"

@awwalmusa7:

"The good thing about his revert is....he is been forgiven for his wrong doings and also being rewarded"

@olaoluakorede:

"Islam, love & light. We are pure good Muslims with great . We love helping people silently without noise. May God bless all great Muslims outhr. And to hell with them terrorist."

