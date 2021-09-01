Support for Senator Tanko Umaru Al-Makura ahead of the APC national convention is growing by the day

The former governor of Nasarawa state has emerged as the choice of most APC stakeholders across the country

Pressure is now mounting on the 69-year old politician to formally enter into the race and commence his campaign

FCT, Abuja - A front-runner for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Tanko Umaru Al-Makura has revealed the motivation behind his desire to vie for the topmost seat of the ruling party.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Segun Tomori director, media & publicity of Al-Makura Support Organization (ASO), noted that Al-Makura revealed this when he received members of ASO, the campaign organization working for his chairmanship aspiration.

Senator Al-Makura has since emerged as the leading candidate for the APC chairmanship position. Photo credit: Nasara state government

Source: Facebook

The ASO led by its Director-General, Comrade Dominic Alancha told the former governor of Nasarawa state that members decided to pay a familiarization visit to intimate him on the progress made so far.

He reiterated that Al-Makura remains the popular choice for the party after interactions with APC chieftains and stakeholders over the past few months.

Alancha urged the senator to declare to run formally, adding that his teeming supporters across the country are eagerly anticipating his declaration.

Director of Contact and Mobilization ASO, Hajiya Farida Odangi who spoke on behalf of women declared that APC women are fully behind the aspiration of Al-Makura, adding that he has been tested and trusted as an astute administrator, and a bridge-builder that is needed to unite the APC.

She also added her voice to the clamour for Senator Al-Makura to formally throw his hat into the ring for the race.

In his response, Al-Makura expressed gratitude for the commitment of the group to the advocacy for his emergence, stating that the sacrifice of all members are immeasurable and have contributed to projecting his candidacy.

He revealed that his intention to run for the party's apex office was motivated by the desire to ensure the consolidation and survival of the party based on the vision of a cohesive party at inception.

He also added that the need to build upon the legacy of progressive governance of President Muhammadu Buhari is the driving force behind his ambition.

On the clamour for his formal declaration, Al-Makura emphasized the need to wait for the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to release guidelines for the national convention, after which he will hit the ground running.

Northeast stakeholders endorse Al-Makura

In a related development, a group within the APC recently endorsed Al-Makura as the next party chairman

The group, North-East APC Progressive Social Media Forum insisted that Al-Makura has the credentials to lead the party to victory in 2023.

The group further noted that Al-Makura was not an alternative but the only option to help the party achieve its goals.

Al-Makura's die-hard supporter warns against intimidation

In a related development, an APC chieftain in Nasarawa state, Musa Yayaya Azara has said that the alleged plot by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to arrest or detain Al-Makura would be strongly resisted.

He, however, said the alleged plan of the EFCC would not affect the senator’s political ambition in becoming the next national chairman of the APC.

He added that those who are trying to frustrate Al-Makura’s plan to be the next APC chairman using the EFCC were enemies and did not mean well for the party.

Source: Legit