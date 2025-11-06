The heartbreaking story of Ochanya Ogbanje, the girl who was allegedly abused to death, has continued to get public attention

Her elder sister appeared on a TV program where she explained the real person who contributed to the girl's death

The lady said her aunt knew what was happening to her sister, but chose to sweep it under the carpet

The death of Ochanya Ogbanje, a little girl who was allegedly abused by a father and son, has continued to trend on social media.

Many Nigerians, including human rights lawyer Iniebehe Effiong, have called for the immediate arrest of the major suspect.

Meanwhile, Ochanya's sister appeared in a TVC program where she explained how the abuse transpired under the watchful eyes of her aunt.

According to her, the real person who should bear more blame is her aunt, who was supposed to care for Ochanya.

She said her aunt was aware of what was happening to Ochanya in her house, but did not do anything tangible to stop the ugly act.

The lady tearfully said the major suspect, Victor, was caught in the act by his sister, who reported the matter to their mother.

But instead of taking it up strongly and reporting to the extended family, the woman merely prayed and swept the matter under the carpet.

Her words:

"She knew, because from what Ochanya said, it was the son Victor Ogbuja that started the whole thing. She said his sister, Winifred, caught him in the act and reported to the parents, the mother and the father. After she reported to them, that was when the father started. So when she reported, they scolded the guy, and according to them, they said they prayed together and they cautioned the boy not to try it again. But they didn't tell us. The whole thing is about Fecilicia. I keep saying it. People should stop dragging the man. The person who killed my sister is Felicial Ogbuja. Why didn't she tell us? She didn't even let us talk about it. She knew that this was the reason why this girl was sick, but she watched my sister, who suffered. Ochanya went through hell. Do you know what it means to be on the sickbed for almost three months? She couldn't walk. My mum will carry her to the bathroom, carry her to bathe her. And she was there all along. Why didn't she tell us? We could have taken her to a better place where she could get better treatment for what was done to her. But she didn't tell us and the doctors were just managing the symptoms of what was wrong with her."

Lawyer calls for arrest of alleged suspect

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that human rights lawyer, Iniebehe Effiong, has demanded the immediate arrest of one Victor Ogbuja over alleged involvement with the death of Ochanya Ogbanje.

Iniebehe, who said his law firm has been retained by the family of the late Ogbanje, said he has petitioned the office of the Inspector General of Police.

The lawyer said the police should offer protection to the family of the late Ogbanje, as they are allegedly facing threats to their safety.

