Nasarawa- A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Musa Yayaya Azara, has warned that any attempt by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest or detain senator Umaru Tankp Al-Makura would be strongly resisted by the entire people of the state.

Thisdaylive reports that the APC chieftain gave the warning in Lafia on Tuesday, August 17, while interacting with journalist on the invitation of the former governor by the EFCC recently.

Azara who dismissed the invitation of the former governor by the EFCC with a wave of the hand, said it would not affect his political ambition in becoming the next national chairman of the ruling party, APC.

APC chieftain speaks on EFCC's alleged attempt to frustrate Al-Makura’s Chairmanship Ambition. Photo credit: The Abusite

Source: Facebook

Azara added that, Al-Makura has ran the most transparent and accountable administration in the state, Today.ng report further indicates;adding that he remains the best governor so far.

He said:

“If you see any good road, street, school, hospital in Nasarawa state today, it was built by Al-Makura."

He noted that those trying to frustate the former governor's chairmanship ambition would not succeed.

Source: Legit.ng