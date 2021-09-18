The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been away in London, the United Kingdom for the past two months.

No fewer than 30 politicians including President Muhammadu Buhari have visited him since he left the shore of Nigeria for London.

President Muhammadu Buhari visited Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

Tinubu, popularly known as Jagaban's absence from Nigeria was first prominently noticed during the local government elections in Lagos which was held on Saturday, July 24.

Tunde Rahman, Tinubu's media adviser, in a press statement issued on July 31, said though the former Lagos state governor was out of Nigeria, he was not hospitalised as claimed by some reports.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“He (Tinubu) is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly,” he said, adding that his boss was “hale and hearty.”

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on August 4, said that he visited Tinubu in London and took photos with him.

Sanwo-Olu said:

“Yes, indeed, I am the one you saw in the picture that I took when I visited our leader in London just to dispel all of the rumours that were flying around that he was sick and hospitalised.

“You saw him (Tinubu). He is well, he is healthy and we conversed. We talked about what is happening in our party, what is happening in the nation and just to say to him that all is well.

Tinubu's media office described President Buhari’s visit as a “friendly and welcome one”, adding that the president demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics.

Prominent APC politicians visited Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London. Credit: Femi Gbajabiamila, Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

Following Buhari’s visit, scores of politicians and loyalist of the APC leader including governors, senators, amongst others have since visited him in London as seen in viral photos after such visits.

Here is the list of the politicians who have visited Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London:

1. President Muhammadu Buhari

2. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state

3. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state

4. Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state

5. Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state

6. Femi Gbajabiamila - Speaker of House of Representatives

7. Senator Ibikunle Amosun

8. Former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima

9. Usman Zanna, Borno Reps member

10. Obafemi Hamzat - Deputy governor of Lagos state

11. Tayo Ayinde - Chief of staff to Lagos governor

12. Gboyega Soyannwo - Deputy chief of staff to Lagos governor

13. Tokunbo Wahab - Special adviser to Sanwo-Olu on education

14. Muiz Banire - Former APC national legal adviser

15. Mudashiru Obasa - The Speaker of Lagos Assembly

16. Temitope Adewale - Lagos lawmaker

17. Nureni Akinsanya - Lagos lawmaker

18. Sylvester Ogunkelu - Lagos lawmaker

19. Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos East)

20. Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central)

21. Senator Adeola Solomon (Lagos West)

22. Senator Adelere Oriolowo (Osun West)

23. Senator Mohammed Sanni (Niger East)

24. Adebayo Olasoju - Chairman, Isolo LCDA

25. Adekunle Akanbi - APC chieftain, Lagos

26. Wasiu Ayinde - Fuji musician and politician

The report also indicated that Governor Ganduje visited Tinubu with his wife Hafsat; their son, Umar Ganduje; three lawmakers as well four other members of the Ganduje’s family.

Southwest youths ignore Tinubu, endorse Governor Yahaya Bello for president

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the southwest youths declared their support for the presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

It was reported that the youths under the auspices of GYB2PYB Support Group across the southwest geopolitical zone expressed their preference for Bello to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

The director-general of the group, Oladele Nihi, while speaking at the event said the brain behind the conference is to conscientise Nigerians, especially the youths on the need to support youth presidency come 2023.

Source: Legit