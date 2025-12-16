Nollywood actor Kingsley Ogbonna publicly accused Pastor Chris Okafor of physically damaging Doris Ogala

Ogbonna alleged miscarriages, depression, and abandonment after a secret relationship went sour

Doris Ogala narrated her arrest, detention, and alleged betrayal just days before burying her brother

Nollywood actor Kingsley Ogbonna has come out strongly against Pastor Chris Okafor following fresh allegations made by actress Doris Ogala about their past relationship.

In a now-viral video, Ogbonna accused the clergyman of deeply hurting the actress during their time together.

According to him, Ogala suffered multiple miscarriages and battled depression while dating the pastor, only to be abandoned when he chose to marry someone else.

Kingsley Ogbonna accuses Pastor Chris Okafor of physically damaging Doris Ogala. Photos: Kingsley Ogbonna, Doris Ogala, Chris Okafor.

He stated:

“After all the miscarriages and depression you put her through. After exploiting her, you still left her to marry someone else," he stated.

His comments followed Doris Ogala’s own public claims that Okafor used and dumped her after allegedly engaging a new lover.

Ogala had earlier taken to social media to share what she claimed were WhatsApp conversations between herself and the pastor from 2022, during the period they were allegedly dating.

In her posts, the actress accused Okafor of betrayal and emotional manipulation, insisting that their relationship started under the guise of helping him and his associates.

She claimed things took a dark turn when money became involved.

According to the actress, one of the pastor’s friends allegedly gave her money as a gift.

She said the money was later taken by Okafor, and when she repeatedly asked for it back, he returned only a small portion.

The actress’ claims became more disturbing when she revealed that she was arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Owerri for two days.

Ogala said the arrest happened just four days before her brother’s burial, a period she described as one of the darkest moments of her life.

She alleged that the arrest stemmed from the same financial issue, claiming she was accused of defamation after she demanded her funds.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Kingsley Ogbonna's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media uers below:

@fadegun shared:

"Is a pastor supposed to be having pre marital s*x? And people are still going to this guy man church? I can only imagine the number of women the guy must have defiled in that church!!! God's judgement go soon come upon you gods of men."

@Dozzy_Dozzy22 noted

"When I remember the ruthlessness of women towards kind men, I don't take men like this one seriously cos what's your headache for person private matter?

@ObynoClin shared:

"Personally , I believe not every hurt needs an audience, bringing this issue to social media has turned her pain into controversy and replaced her healing with reputational damage. I believe she knows a proper channel other than social media to resolve this amicably with Chris. Please let your family be involved and handle this matter."

Doris Ogala says Pastor Chris Okafor betrayed her just days before burying her brother. Photos: Chris Okafor, Doris Ogala.

