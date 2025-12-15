A Nigerian man has narrated how his gambling addiction cost him his five-year relationship and his UK dependent visa

He said the visa was cancelled just 24 hours before the application was to be completed, saying it remains one of his greatest regrets in life

Full of regrets, the man admitted that his ex-girlfriend had warned him and could no longer cope with his gambling addiction

Alabi Tolulope Michael, a Nigerian youth, has warned people to stay away from gambling as he shared how his gambling addiction made his then-girlfriend cancel his UK dependent visa just 24 hours before his application would be completed, and also ended their five-year-old relationship.

He said it remains one of his greatest regrets in life.

How Alabi's girlfriend cancelled his dependent visa

A heartbroken Alabi poured his heart into a Facebook post and attached a collage of his UK travel documents before the failed move.

Alabi expressed deep sorrow about his aborted dreams of completing his PhD program in the UK and travelling the world covering football tournaments.

He said a relationship he had thought would lead to marriage crashed before his eyes due to his addiction. He admitted that his ex-girlfriend warned him and couldn't cope with how he wasted money to satisfy his gambling addiction.

While noting that he has moved on from the sore heartbreak, Alabi said the pain remains. He vowed never to give up on his dreams and maintained that his gambling addiction is his deepest pain in life. Alabi's Facebook post read in full:

"One of my greatest regrets in life, even to this day, is how I lost a five-year relationship and had my United Kingdom 🇬🇧 dependent visa cancelled.. Just 24 hours before the application was to be completed... because of gambling.

"The future I had dreamed of… reaching the UK to complete my PhD, settling down there with my family, giving the next generation a better life, and traveling the world covering football tournaments… all of it seemed within my reach. Even those I was going to stay with had already shown me the environment, my room, and were eagerly waiting for my arrival.

"To my surprise, everything I had built over five years, including the relationship I thought would eventually lead to marriage, shattered before my eyes in less than 24 hours.. all because of my addiction.

"She never wanted any of this. She couldn’t cope with my gambling addiction or all the money I had wasted. In the end, she decided to end everything.. the relationship and even my dependent visa application.

"Almost everyone lost hope in me. Nobody believes that anything good can still come from me anymore.

"I have moved on, but the memories and the pain still won’t let me rest. Why? It feels like a mystery... one I’m still yet to understand. Not because I’m eager to reopen old wounds, but because I still don’t understand how I suddenly turned into the greatest enemy of my best friend in a single day.

"Maybe one day, before I die, I will meet someone who can explain it to me. It’s strange, because even till today, it never feels like she truly left.. yet in reality, she is gone forever.

"I won’t give up… I mean, I really won’t give up… until I achieve that dream. It might be delayed, but I will not rest until I achieve those beautiful dreams (sob 😭).

"I pray I can forgive myself… this is my deepest pain in life, even to this moment.

"She left me for good. She warned me, but I was so overwhelmed by the power of gambling addiction. And perhaps God did not want us to end up as husband and wife... it remains a mystery.

"I wish her well in her future, and I hope that one day she will hear my name and say, “Even though things didn’t work out between us, today I thank God for your life.”

"⚠️ Please! Stay away from gambling before it makes you its victim. You might be enjoying it now, but the future will not be kind. Don’t fall into irreversible pain."

Gambling: Man's heartbreaking story elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's story below:

Emmanuel Edeki said:

"At a time something happens for something to pass you by we only counts our blessings and forget what lead us there maybe by now you might not have this freedom or being in prison for crime you never know of or the gambling spirit might have lead you."

Afolabi Abiodun Ariyibi said:

"Everyone has a past.its not your sentence to poverty.Move on guy.if I tell you my own past,you will marvel.but av since moved on.dats life."

Emmanuel Freedom Idogho said:

"What if you’d gotten there and one or two happens, then you get arrested? Give jah praise and move on with life bro. For the fact you were able to overcome the gambling issues is a bigger testimony."

Emma Nuel said:

"Trust me, if the lady hadn't left you, you might still be struggling with gambling till this day.

"One door has to close for another to open and now that you have found your new hearthrob, I think it's time to move on. Better things are waiting for you in the future.

"And please let it go.

"Don't make your wife start thinking that she's not enough, or that she's an option. Stop discussing your ex, like you said—she's gone.

"God will restore everything you have lost."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria is ranked number one in the list of African countries dominating sports betting.

SEC says 60 million Nigerians gamble daily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had reported that 60 million Nigerians gamble daily.

In stark contrast, fewer than three million citizens actively invest in formal financial markets. This revelation underscores a growing concern about how deeply rooted gambling has become in Nigerian society.

Across Nigeria, betting shops and online platforms have proliferated in both urban and rural areas alike. Industry data estimates that Nigeria’s betting market exceeds N1 trillion annually, with the majority of users aged 18 to 40.

