A former Nigerian soldier and documentary photographer has recounted his terrible experience at Shiloh 2012 that made him cancel Bishop Oyedepo's church, Winners Chapel

Shiloh is an annual convention of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) led by Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, and is held at the church's headquarters in Ota, Nigeria, and broadcast globally

The ex-soldier, now irreligious, said one of the church's protocols insulted his father at the time over the route he took to access the church, and things turned physical

An ex-soldier, Kolapo Orowale, known as Oni Foto on Facebook, has narrated his unpleasant experience at Shiloh 2012, which made him cancel Winners Chapel church.

On Sunday, December 14, Living Faith Church, widely known as Winners Chapel, completed its 2025 edition of its annual Shiloh convention, but Kolapo still can't forget his last visit to the church led by Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo.

Kolapo Orowale says he cancelled Bishop David Oyedepo's church following his terrible experience at Shiloh 2012.

Kolapo's saddening Shiloh 2012 experience

Kolapo recounted his terrible Shiloh experience in reaction to a lady's outcry about the alleged misogyny in Winners Chapel.

Kolapo, in a Facebook post, said one of the church's protocols insulted his father because of the route he took to access the church, leading to a physical exchange.

He claimed three protocol workers tried to beat him up, but failed, and that the matter ended up in the police station inside the church premises. Kolapo said he was talked down to like he was a nobody. He wrote:

"I understand the satire in the post but however, not all events or incidents are said in public.

"I hope the church does better and cancel this men sit in front bulls'hit.

"Cancelled the church since 2012 Shiloh after my encounter with the protocol when one of them insulted my dad over where we passed to access the church and it turned physical that 3 of them tried to beat me up and failed, issue ended up in the station inside the church premises and I was talked down like I was a Nobody - bad experience I tell you!"

Kolapo Orowale narrates his terrible experience at Shilh 2012.

Shiloh: Man's terrible experience generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

Miracle Chima Onuma said:

"I noticed it when I went there yesterday but in the cannanland I also saw a woman sitting in front.

"But odi MMA.

"Nothing concern me with front sit or church."

Ogochukwu Judith Udennaka said:

"I attended Shiloh this year and you need to see the kind of short see through wears some lady’s wear to Shiloh.. omo I no blame the protocols abeg, na some of us women cause this kind restrictions."

Nnenna MaduAgbarusi Eze said:

"Chaiiiiiiii protocol beating member ? Ona apu Ara? Problem carry me go church mana protocol beating where e go get muscles mbanu is unethical."

Jude Ifesinachi said:

"In most churches the reason women are not allowed in front seats is due to some certain kinds of cloths they wear ....this is the major reason stuffs like this was initiated...."

Waju Hub Enterprize said:

"Money for offering for the god's you dey share am, dey shortchange the gods.

"Na that money way you reduce pain me pass."

James Ogechi Uzoigwe Jennifer said:

"Please let’s all be honest .. the indecent dressing is way too much in the house of God reasons for why such orderliness.

"The reason for the orderliness has nothing to do with misogyny.

"Before now it wasn’t like this..

"Nothing like man or woman."

Angel C. Nwachukwu said:

"It's usually like that because most women wear skimpy clothes that reveal their bodies.

"In some churches,front chair is usually covered to avoid asking only men to sit Infront.

"To avoid selecting who is well dressed and who is not, they allow only men to sit in the front roll."

