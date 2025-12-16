The NLC has announced the death of its former general secretary, Comrade (Dr.) Peter Ozo - Eson , who died on Saturday, December 13

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the demise of its former general secretary, Comrade (Dr.) Peter Ozo-Eson. The labour union announced the demise of the prominent member in a statement on its social media page on Sunday, December 14.

According to the statement, the former NLC leader died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Saturday, December 13. The union noted that the contributions of the Eson to the labour in Nigeria would not be forgotten.

The statement reads in part:

"His commitment, intellect, and lifelong service to the labour movement and the Nigerian working class remain indelible. He will be deeply missed by the Congress, the labour family, and all who shared in his vision for a just and equitable society."

However, some members of the union have taken to the comment section of the post to mourn the demise of the former NLC leader. Below are some of their comments:

Olakunbi Omisakin remembered his kindness:

"Sir, you have gone, but your legacy remains. With deep gratitude, I recall how you took the time to review my BSc Sociology work before submission, offering thoughtful feedback and encouragement despite your busy schedule. Your act of kindness and mentorship has shaped me and produced a graceful protégé. Rest in peace, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson."

Enoch Bakson Kanawa saluted his intellectualism:

"Oh my God.a great economist of the socialist bends. He was always fighting on the side of the poor during the heyday of deregulation of the oil and gas downstream. May his soul find eternal rest and fortitude for his family and the labour movement."

Lawrence Otu expressed grief:

"To be missed is an understatement. The vacuum created by his glorious exit cannot be filled. We are hoping that it's a dream."

Princess Biodun Jummy Agboola prayed for his demise:

"That's a great loss. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen. My condolences to his family."

Haruna Manzo recounted meeting him:

"I know Peter Ozo ESon at the University of Jos. When he was a lecturer with the Economics Department. I was a student in the Faculty of Social Science, Department of Political Science. May his soul rest in peace."

