"Your Salary Belongs To Your Husband": Nigerian Preacher Causes Buzz With Controversial Sermon
- A Nigerian woman who is a pastor has said a wife's salary belongs to her husband irrespective of how much she earns
- According to the preacher who delivered the sermon, a woman is not supposed to touch her salary except with the permission of her husband
- She noted that a woman's salary is supposed to go into her husband's account and the man would decide if the wife should get some money
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A Nigerian preacher has gone viral after delivering a controversial sermon concerning finance in marriage.
According to the female preacher, a virtuous woman is supposed to be the complete property of her husband.
In a video shared on X by @oluwa_crystal, the preacher said a woman is not supposed to have her own money.
She insisted that even when a woman collects salary, she is supposed to hand it over to her husband to keep.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
She noted that it is the husband who would decide if the wife should get some money to spend or not.
Her words:
"You are a salary earning. You earn more than your husband. You earn N100k every month, your husband earns N80k every month, as a virtous wife, all your salary belongs to your husband. Your salary account should be your husband's account. Change your salary account to your husband's account. Your husband should be the one receiving your salary. You are your husband's property. It is not 50/50, you give your husband 100% of that money. It is your husband hat will now decide to give you if he will give you. Like me, I receive N200k in a month, I don't touch from that money until my husband insists me on touching it. My salary account is my husband's account. Whenever they want to pay me salary, my husband receives it."
Man Gives Mature Reply to Girlfriend Who Confessed that She Was No Longer Into Him: "I Found Someone Else"
Watch the video below:
Reactions as preacher urges women to give husbands their salary
@Derickdenim said:
"Any woman that treats her husband like this is already controlling him but women lack that sense… men can easily be controlled by submisssive wives."
@flamy_eyes said:
"Husband's property". This is why married women change their names in Western Christian tradition that has been exported to most part of the world."
@blinkbosss said:
"Just because it works for your family doesn’t mean it’ll work for everyone else."
@TAZER_trades said:
"This one Dey craze if my husband wants another salary let him go and work two jobs I’m not a property Madam comot for road."
@ITSTIMEFORYOUTH said:
"Madness don rampant for this country ooo."
Woman rejoices as her husband sends her money
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady expressed joy after seeing the nice message her husband sent to her on WhatsApp.
US-based lady rethinks following Joshua Selman's prayers, criticises preacher: "Deficient character"
The lady could not keep the message to herself as she shared it online to show netizens how caring her husband is.
The man had sent her money, but the message that followed the transfer went viral and melted hearts online.
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 10 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.