A Nigerian woman who is a pastor has said a wife's salary belongs to her husband irrespective of how much she earns

According to the preacher who delivered the sermon, a woman is not supposed to touch her salary except with the permission of her husband

She noted that a woman's salary is supposed to go into her husband's account and the man would decide if the wife should get some money

A Nigerian preacher has gone viral after delivering a controversial sermon concerning finance in marriage.

According to the female preacher, a virtuous woman is supposed to be the complete property of her husband.

The Nigerian preacher insisted that her salary belongs to her husband. Photo credit: X/oluwa_crystal and Getty Images/JohnnyGreig.

Source: UGC

In a video shared on X by @oluwa_crystal, the preacher said a woman is not supposed to have her own money.

She insisted that even when a woman collects salary, she is supposed to hand it over to her husband to keep.

She noted that it is the husband who would decide if the wife should get some money to spend or not.

Her words:

"You are a salary earning. You earn more than your husband. You earn N100k every month, your husband earns N80k every month, as a virtous wife, all your salary belongs to your husband. Your salary account should be your husband's account. Change your salary account to your husband's account. Your husband should be the one receiving your salary. You are your husband's property. It is not 50/50, you give your husband 100% of that money. It is your husband hat will now decide to give you if he will give you. Like me, I receive N200k in a month, I don't touch from that money until my husband insists me on touching it. My salary account is my husband's account. Whenever they want to pay me salary, my husband receives it."

A Nigerian preacher shared how much money she gives to her husband monthly. Photo credit: X/oluwa_crystal and Getty Images/mikroman6.

Source: UGC

Watch the video below:

Reactions as preacher urges women to give husbands their salary

@Derickdenim said:

"Any woman that treats her husband like this is already controlling him but women lack that sense… men can easily be controlled by submisssive wives."

@flamy_eyes said:

"Husband's property". This is why married women change their names in Western Christian tradition that has been exported to most part of the world."

@blinkbosss said:

"Just because it works for your family doesn’t mean it’ll work for everyone else."

@TAZER_trades said:

"This one Dey craze if my husband wants another salary let him go and work two jobs I’m not a property Madam comot for road."

@ITSTIMEFORYOUTH said:

"Madness don rampant for this country ooo."

Woman rejoices as her husband sends her money

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady expressed joy after seeing the nice message her husband sent to her on WhatsApp.

The lady could not keep the message to herself as she shared it online to show netizens how caring her husband is.

The man had sent her money, but the message that followed the transfer went viral and melted hearts online.

Source: Legit.ng