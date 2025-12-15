Political activist, Comrade Timi Frank, has reacted as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp (ADC) gets two promotion within a year

Tinubu's ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf, has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier-General from colonel less than a year fater his previous promotion

The ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East warned President Tinubu that abuse of military ranks endangers democracy and invites coup temptations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- Political activist, Comrade Timi Frank, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against breaching military tradition, hierarchy and professional standards.

Frank said the accelerated promotion of President Tinubu’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the rank of Brigadier-General, poses a grave danger to Nigeria’s democracy and national stability.

Timi Frank tells Tinubu that abuse of military ranks endangers democracy.

Source: Twitter

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) described reports of the special promotion barely months after elevation to Colonel, as deeply troubling and unacceptable if proven true.

“The Nigerian Army is not a personal guard unit of any President. It is a national institution governed by time-tested rules, traditions and professional standards.

“Senior military ranks, especially the rank of General, are earned through years of service, sacrifice, command experience, rigorous training and competitive assessments. They are not political rewards.”

He made this known in a press release issued and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, December 15, 2025.

The international affairs leader warned that promotions outside established procedures send a dangerous and demoralising signal to career officers who have devoted decades to service under strict institutional discipline.

Frank insisted that the Nigerian Armed Forces must remain professional, apolitical and governed by established rules and not personal discretion.

“Nigeria’s democracy has already witnessed the weakening of several institutions. The Armed Forces must not be dragged down the same path.

“Undermining military tradition fuels frustration within the ranks and file and dangerously incentivises coup plotting as a means to truncate democracy. This is a red line Nigeria must never cross,”

Frank warned that Africa’s recent history has shown that the politicisation and personalisation of military institutions have often preceded military breakdowns and unconstitutional interruptions of democratic rule.

“From Mali to Burkina Faso and Niger, military juntas emerged in environments where institutions were abused, traditions disregarded and professionalism undermined.

“Even in those countries, the leaders of military regimes exercised restraint in matters of rank, mindful of the sensitivity of military hierarchy and the backlash that follows its abuse.”

Tinubu’s ADC gets promoted twice in one year

Recall President Tinubu approved the promotion of his ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf, to Brigadier-General.

The promotion has raised eyebrows within military circles because Mr Yusuf was only decorated as a colonel in January 2025.

However, the presidency argued the decision was necessary to maintain rank parity within the Villa’s security team.

Tinubu gives new rank to his ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu promoted and decorated his ADC, Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, to the rank of Colonel of the Nigerian Army.

The promotion ceremony was held at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, January 9, and was attended by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasak of Kwara.

Colonel Yusuf, who is from Kwara, is a traditional ruler designated with the title of Elemona of Ilemona in the Oyun council area of the state.

