Some youths from the southwest geo-political zone of the country have declared public support for the presidential ambition of Yahaya Bello

The endorsement was announced on Wednesday, September 15, at the Orgun area of Lagos, at an event to sentisitise the youths of the zone to support Bello

Oladele Nihi, the director-general of the group, said that the country needs a youthful and energetic governor to succeed Buhari in 2023

Oregun, Lagos - In what seems like a subtle rejection of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 presidential race, the southwest youths have declared support for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

Legit.ng reports that the youths under the auspices of GYB2PYB Support Group across the southwest geopolitical zone expressed their preference for Bello to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

The southwest GYB2PYB support youths have endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state for president in 2023. Credit: Oladele Nihi

Source: UGC

The youths on Wednesday, September 15, declared their support for Governor Bello during a political conference tagged, Towards a youthful political consciousness and 2023 general elections, organised by the GYB2PYB Support Group at Grandeur Event Center, Oregun, Lagos.

The participants, who constituted members of the GYB2PYB from the six southwest states, called on compatriots in other geopolitical zones to “join the moving train” saying it is high time for “youth O’Clock.”

The director-general of the group, Oladele Nihi, while speaking at the event said the brain behind the conference is to conscientise Nigerians, especially the youths on the need to support youth presidency come 2023.

Speaking on the acronym GYB2PYP, he said GYB2PYB (Governor Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello) was formerly AYB (Alhaji Yahaya Bello), saying that it is their prayer that it will be changed to PYB (President Yahaya Bello) come 2023.

Nihi said:

“Before 2021, it was very phenomenal that the man Yahaya Bello has become an issue (centre of attraction) in Nigeria as a result of his performance in Kogi. Today, over 90% of political appointees are below 40 years. For instance, the current Chief of Staff to His Excellency, Yahaya Bello, becomes DG at the age of 32. Now, he is crawling into 36 as the CoS.

“Hence, if we can have CoS heading a sensitive position at the age of 36, it will be a good deal to have a youth leader like Yahaya Bello as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“What we need in 2023 is a young man, youthful and useful governor, pragmatic leader with a proven track record, someone who we can look up to as an ambassador of the Nigerian youths, and we are proud this young man is the person of Alhaji Yahaya Bello.”

Nihi also urged all Nigerians (home and abroad) to join the progressive youths calling on Kogi state governor to run for president come 2023.

Dignitaries at the event include but are not limited to the Chief of Staff to Kogi state governor, Jamiu Asuku, Kogi state commissioner for information and communications, Kingsley Fanwo, chairman Team Lagos, Gbenga Obama, chairman, Omi Rice Ltd, Segun Olonade, Baba Oja, BOT secretary and BOT Members of GYB2PYB Support Group, Yemisi Oshaloto, Computer village Ikeja Lagos state and secretary team Lagos, Imam Atiku, among others.

Prominent northern senator Adamu says zoning is unconstitutional

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has told those agitating for the power shift to the southern part of the country in 2023 to bury their thought.

It was reported that Adamu who is the senator representing Nasarawa West senatorial district in the National Assembly described the zoning as unconstitutional.

According to him, since the idea of zoning is not in the nation’s constitution, every eligible Nigerian was free to contest the 2023 presidential election regardless of his or her state of origin.

