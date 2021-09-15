Calls for secession by different groups in the southeastern and southwestern part of Nigeria is still on course despite concerns

Speaking on the situation in the country, Femi Gbajabiamila said miscreants masquerading as Biafra and Yoruba nation activists emerged to wreak havoc

The speaker of the House of Representatives said such people should not be paid any attention as a good number of Nigerians want a united country

Abuja - The Speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday, September 15, made a comparison between Boko Haram terrorists and those agitating for Oduduwa Republic and Biafra.

Gbajabiamila in a welcome address to lawmakers from their annual break which was shared on Facebook, explained that agitators for secession are not different from Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says agitators are not different from Boko Haram insurgents. Photo credit: Femi Gbajabiamila

According to him, their refusal to accommodate dissenting opinions makes them the same as insurgents.

While speaking on the floor of the House, Gbajabiamila said the separatist movements in the southern part of the country will take Nigeria down the path of destruction if they are “given time and space”.

He explained that the lower legislative chamber will utilise mechanisms to tackle insecurity and prioritise national security bills to “defeat” enemies of the country.

Sit-at-home not affecting southeast governors, we have food to eat, says Dave Umahi

Earlier, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state stated that the sit-at-home trend in the southeast affects the residents and not governors like him or the elites.

The governor stated this during the inauguration of the new executives of the Christian Association of Nigeria, southeast zone, at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

He said:

“Governors of the south-east have done their best to check the situation. When you sit at home, there is food for the governors in their homes and some of their children are outside the country.”

Sit-at-home, an unwise decision

Meanwhile, Frank Nweke II, a former minister of information has stated that the decision to sit-at-home is unwise.

Nweke, a former director-general of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, made the comment in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 14 in Abuja.

His words:

“It is most unwise because those on whose behalf you purport to act are at the receiving end of your actions."

