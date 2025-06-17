The Air India flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, en route to London

Nirali Sureshkumar Patel, a Canadian dentist and mother of a one-year-old, was identified as the sole Canadian casualty in the crash

The flight was headed to London’s Gatwick Airport with 242 passengers onboard when the tragic incident occurred

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, on June 12, 2025.

As reported by CBC, Nirali was a Canadian citizen who worked as a dentist in Ontario, Canada.

Her family confirmed that she was onboard the ill-fated plane when it crashed moments after takeoff.

Husband of Canadian woman speaks after crash

When he was met by the press, Nirali’s husband said he was in the process of booking his travel to India for himself and his child.

The grieving man refused to provide his full name and requested privacy for the family.

He said:

"That was my wife. I am not in a state to speak right now."

According to a biography posted on the website of her clinic, the Heritage Dental Centre, Nirali graduated from a dental college in India before moving to Canada.

Canadian prime minister mourns late citizen

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who confirmed that a Canadian was on the ill-fated flight said he was "devastated" to learn of the crash.

The prime minister added that Canadian transport officials are in close contact with their international counterparts.

Victor Campagn, the manager of the building where Nirali’s office is located, shared how he felt about her death.

He stated that he felt terrible for the family because she had two young children.

Victor said:

"She was amazing, always happy, I have never seen her upset.”

One of Nirali's friends, Sumana Anand, met Nirali in Mississauga, Canada in 2017.

She said they studied together for a licensing exam required to practice as a dentist in Canada.

Speaking about Nirali, Anand said:

"Patel had an inspiring work ethic and always had a positive outlook. Despite challenges, she never lost hope or determination. She taught us to cherish every moment and support each other."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the victims of the tragic plane crash.

15-year-old boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a 15-year-old boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

