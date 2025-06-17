A flight attendant working with Air India, Deepak Pathak, left his family in pain after losing his life to the disastrous plane crash

Deepak was known for his discipline and love for his family and his unfortunate death threw everyone into sorrow

On the day of his demise, he called home before his flight to speak with his family not knowing that it would be the last time

The disastrous Air India flight AI171 crash claimed the life of Deepak Pathak, a flight attendant with over 11 years of experience.

Pathak's unfortunate demise left his family members in severe pain as they had already gotten accustomed to his regular calls before each flight.

Last words of flight attendant Pathak who died in the Air India plane crash. Photo credit: @deepak_pathak13/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Last words of flight attendant Pathak trends

Pathak's family loved his pre-flight routine where he would always call home to hear from them before embarking on his trip.

On the day of the crash, he followed the same routine, greeting his mother with "good morning" before boarding the ill-fated flight.

His words to his mum on the day of the crash sadly became the last as he unfortunately died in the crash, Telegraph reports.

Pathak, a resident of Badlapur before his demise, was known for his great discipline and devotion to his family.

He was also committed to his role at Air India and this earned him the respect of his colleagues, while his love for his family endeared him to those who knew him.

The news of his demise left everyone in a state of sorrow and they trooped to his Instagram page to mourn him.

Fight attendant Pathak was among the 241 victims of the AI171 crash. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

Shortly after the crash, Pathak's family had clung to hope as his phone continued to ring, but reality set in as authorities confirmed the tragic news.

Reactions as crew member dies in Air India crash

Netizens have been grieving over the loss of lives in the disastrous plane crash.

@Liam said:

"I was going to go on that exact plane 11 days from now."

@stabartist432 said:

"My friend has been on an air india flight twice (she is indian) she says it’s the worst plane line she’s ever been in, very uncomfortable and things constantly beeping. The comfort is horrible too. God knows what will happen when flying with them. They have MANY terrible reviews and only small short distance good ones. I wish anyone who flies with them a good and safe trip but I would never hope anyone chooses them just because they are cheaper. Safety first always. They are still a fairly new company and management is horrible. Do not trust it fully until it’s a fully functional company with older management and well known pilots."

@98962 said:

"I cried seeing that family photo of the 3 kiddies sat together happy and the mum and dad my heart breaks for everyone who died and the families left behind but that photo broke me yesterday so so heartbreaking."

@Nyx,Zeus&Hera said:

"RIP to all of the souls of flight 171. My thoughts are with the loved one left behind, grieving such unexpected loss. I hope the passengers are all at immense peace."

@MrPursuit reacted:

"I cannot begin to imagine what these families must be going through. Including those in Palestine. We will never forget."

@byehello added:

"And that's in general people. Not just flying. so don't be afraid. Just be happy and live your life."

Last Instagram post of Air India crew member

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the last Instagram post of an Air India crew member who lost his life to the AI171 flight crash went viral on social media.

The flight attendant had posted cute selfie alongside a brief caption that got netizens emotional following his demise.

