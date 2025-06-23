A young Nigerian boy has shared a video lamenting bitterly after attending his church with his mother

In a video posted via the TikTok app, he displayed what disappointed him as soon as he entered the church premises

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian boy who attends The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries has cried out online.

He posted a video that caught the attention of social media users and sparked a mix of sympathy and concern.

Lord's Chosen member who went to church early shares observation he made. Photo credit: @bobb0801/TikTok.

Lord's Chosen member displays empty church auditorium

The boy's emotional clip followed a visit to his church with his mother, where he felt disheartened by the poor attendance.

After entering the church, he observed that nobody else had arrived for fellowship and this broke his heart.

The young boy identified as @bobb0801 on TikTok, showed the empty church auditorium, with a caption that emphasised his disappointment.

"Nobody came to church today. Again it was only me and my mum. Please love God. It's sad people's faith are failing. Please love God," he lamented.

Lord's Chosen member cries out after meeting empty church. Photo credit: @bobb0801/TikTok.

Reactions trail Lord's Chosen member's lamentation

The clip quickly gained attention on TikTok, with users flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts and reactions.

@WAISTTRAINER PLUG IN BENIN said:

"Close up and join the nearest church around u. Na the same thing all of una dey preach."

@joycebeauty said:

"Go for evangelism or make una organise give away holy spirit will lead u."

@Chiemeka Linuson reacted:

"Exactly what's gonna happen when everyone starts their own church."

@_Uchenna said:

"Make una give the space make I run better viewing center there."

@imtryingtogetpaid said:

"Same way I dey bomb way i no see client, no worry u go soon get plenty customers just don’t stop hustling."

@MayorBuildWebsite-Frontend said:

"People love God, but may not be church maybe because of what religion leaders are doing now or what's currently going on, but our love for God will never change."

@Ask me any questions said:

"Use that space for indomi factor we nor really need to go church before we know God."

@SBG said:

"We love God not church, no body knows how much I pray inside me and give thanks to God everyday without going to church."

@pst Malachi wealth said:

"Be patient you are only going through ur wilderness is ur testing time, this what many pastor can not bear they we go and sell their soul to the devil for crowd puller."

@alimico said:

"My brother God is at work, he will make it happen in his own time. don't give up the light will shine. I come in peace."

@AVOID ME said:

"I saw the headquarters after igesha. I started passing there to go to work. All I see are people who an ideology has been sold to them. Wearing ordinary linen as bullet proof. Working for the pastors business for free All I could say was THIS MAN HAS A PROGRESSING BUISNESS (SEE CUSTOMERS PLENTY.)"

@Pam 52801 reacted:

"Come and study for eight years and become an actual priest you will get actual believers to preach to."

@omosofef added:

"It happened to me once. Only 2 people came and as soon as they sat down they started sleeping. I was mad in the spirit. I called on God for help Within a month the congregation grew to 52."

Watch the video here:

Man shares why he stopped attending church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who stopped attending church services finally broke silence on the reason behind his action.

The man, a social media influencer, narrated how an encounter with his pastor made him quit going to church.

