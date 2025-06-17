Mixed reactions have followed an emerging video of passengers on the deadly Air India flight, which crashed into a medical college shortly after taking off

Passengers aboard the airline filmed the video, which showed them going about their business, unaware of the danger that lay ahead

On Thursday, June 12, London-bound Air India flight 171 crashed into a medical college hostel shortly after taking off, killing more than 230 passengers

A video of passengers on Air India flight 171 moments before the deadly crash has been released on social media.

Brut India posted the clip on its verified Facebook page, noting that it was filmed by passengers just before takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on June 12.

A rare footage of Air India passengers before the aeroplane crashed. Photo Credit: Brut India, Reuters

Source: Facebook

The 37-second clip started with an elderly man placing items inside an overhead compartment.

The unidentified recorder of the clip panned the camera around to show other passengers in their seats.

Some were still standing, as seen in another part of the clip. The recording concluded with a woman doing a video selfie without uttering a word.

The Air India flight 171 crashes into a medical college hostel. Photo Credit: Hindustan Times

Source: Getty Images

Brut India's clip got people talking.

Watch the video here.

Reactions trail video of Air India passengers

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the emerging footage below:

Mac Blake said:

"In my view flight was over loaded ! Take off weight was not correctly calculated."

Huda Alsaedi said:

"I’d say there is a good reason they ask you to put your phones on flight mode which obviously these passengers didn’t comply and kept sending videos to family members. I wonder if that has anything to do with crashing?"

Lisa Maria Bunce said:

"It crashed moments after take off, whilst the plane was still climbing, so why is everyone stood up, they would have still been strapped in their seats?"

Rio Townsend said:

"I want to jump into the video and tell them all to get off 😭😭😭😭."

Robert Barron said:

"Would everyone be out of their seats and opening bins just seconds after takeoff? When I was an fa a full ten minutes had to go by before we turned off the seat belt sign and unlocked the lavs."

Sriiraadha Banerjee Dhamankarr Taniyaa said:

"But isn't it mandatory to switch off all electronic devices when flight doing take off or bad weather or landing??"

Marlon Hamitera said:

"Now if the plane disintegrated/exploded upon impact, how could all this footage survived on smartphones????? Surely passengers devices also went up in flames, isn't it??? Or does one get fireproof smartphones lately? Just asking🤪."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a video showing the only survivor of the Air India aeroplane crash walking away from the accident scene had surfaced online.

Video shows prophet's warning months before crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a prophet's warning 198 days before the Air India crash had surfaced online.

On his verified Facebook handle, the Christian preacher who gave the prophecy, Prophet Jerome Fernando, posted the video, detailing the two different times he issued the warnings about a mid-air crash.

According to the explanation in the clip, Prophet Jerome first gave a warning back in November 26, 2024, that the Indian national carrier would have a mid-air crash during one of his international visitors' programs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng