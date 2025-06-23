The 2025 World Happiness Report has shown a hopeful trend for Africa, spotlighting ten nations where well-being is on the rise

These countries stood out for their growing levels of life satisfaction, despite facing regional challenges

From Mauritius to Namibia, the list reflects a blend of progress, resilience, and emerging optimism across the continent

While African nations often face formidable social and economic challenges, several countries have steadily climbed the happiness rankings, offering a fresh perspective on well-being across the continent.

The 2025 World Happiness Report has spotlighted the top African nations where citizens report the highest life satisfaction, based on a rigorous analysis of six key factors: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.

Top 10 Happiest Countries in Africa in 2025. Photo credit: Chev Muskrat/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

1. Mauritius

Mauritius emerged at the top of the list, securing its place as Africa’s happiest country in 2025. With a global ranking of 78th and a score of 5.832, the island nation continues to set itself apart through stable governance, social cohesion, and relative prosperity.

2. Libya

Libya trailed closely in the continental rankings, standing at 79th globally with a score of 5.820. Despite its tumultuous recent history, the country has made gains in well-being, bolstered by improvements in infrastructure and local support systems.

3. Algeria

Algeria came in third in Africa, ranking 84th globally with a score of 5.571. Its performance in the report underscores growing citizen satisfaction amid ongoing efforts to stabilise the economy and improve public services.

4. South Africa

Ranking 95th globally, South Africa earned a happiness score of 5.213. The country’s diverse economy and relatively strong social networks continue to contribute to its position in the top tier of African nations.

5. Mozambique

Mozambique, with a score of 5.190 and a global ranking of 96th, has experienced growing optimism among its people. This rise in contentment reflects progress in public health initiatives and grassroots economic development.

6. Gabon

Gabon followed closely, scoring 5.120 and placing 97th globally. Its consistent ranking can be attributed to sustained investments in healthcare and energy infrastructure, helping raise living standards.

7. Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire has continued its upward trajectory, now ranked 98th globally with a score of 5.102. Its economic recovery and focus on national reconciliation have contributed to an improved collective outlook.

8. Congo

Congo achieved a global ranking of 100th with a happiness score of 5.030. While challenges remain, greater social support and improvements in governance have positively influenced public sentiment.

9. Guinea

With a global rank of 102nd and a score of 4.929, Guinea joined the top 10 list. The country has shown progress in citizen well-being, with health and education reforms bearing fruit in recent years.

10. Namibia

Namibia closed out Africa’s top 10 happiest nations for 2025, ranking 103rd globally with a score of 4.911.

Its stable democratic framework and community-based development models have played a role in boosting life satisfaction.

