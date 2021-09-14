Support for the IPOB is steadily declining by the day as the proscribed group continues to cause economic disruptions in the southeast

Igbo leaders have been speaking up and condemning the move of the proscribed group to sabotage the economy of the southeast

A former minister of information from Enugu state, Frank Nweke II has joined in condemning IPOB's action

FCT, Abuja - Frank Nweke II, a former minister of information has stated that the decision of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to shut down the economy of the southeast through its Mondays' sit-at-home orders is unwise.

Nweke, a former director-general of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, made the comment in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 14 in Abuja.

Nweke, president of the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association of Nigeria, was responding to a question on the new report by the SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence which showed that the sit-at-home order is having a negative economic impact on jobs and businesses in the southeast.

His words:

“The SBM Intelligence is stating the obvious. First of all, the economy is not doing well. We have just gone through the impacts of COVID, there is misgovernance, corruption. This economy is not in the best place at the moment.

“Inspite of recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics suggesting that there was a 5% GDP growth in the last quarter, you and I know that as citizens, the reality is far different from what is being suggested in that data. That is the fact of the matter.

“Irrespective of whatever that data says, the experience of citizens across every region, is inconsistent with the data that is being reported.

“So, to further shut down the economies of the southeast, is unfortunate. It is most unwise because those on whose behalf you purport to act are at the receiving end of your actions.

“There is already hunger in the land. The majority of our people are at the lower rungs of society. They live from hand to mouth. There are families in this country unless they go to the market on a daily basis, or a day's job, they are not able to feed their families.

“So, when you say sit-at-home, what do you expect them to do? How long do you think you can retain the love and loyalty of such people? Time will tell. But, clearly, it is a failure of government. State governments must take full responsibility for their inability to manage this situation.”

Nnamani says IPOB's sit-at-home order is affecting the southeast's economy

Similarly, a former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, has expressed deep concern over the sit-at-home directive by IPOB.

Nnamani said the order is against the Igbo's interest, adding that it has negatively affected the economy and social life in the southeast.

The lawmaker said the Igbo character is defined by hard work, noting that the sit-at-home order is antithetical to this trait and a betrayal of Igbo interest.

Imo government moves against banks for obeying outlawed group

In a related development, the Imo government recently sealed several banks in the state for obeying the Monday, September 6 sit-at-home order.

The development caused hundreds of bank customers to be stranded and unable to carry out their respective transactions.

Officials of the state government sealed the affected banks with ribbons as early as 7:00 am on Tuesday, September 7.

