Abakaliki - Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, has stated that the sit-at-home trend in the southeast affects the residents and not governors like him or the elites.

The Punch newspaper reports that the governor stated this during the inauguration of the new executives of the Christian Association of Nigeria, southeast zone, at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

Governor Umahi noted that the action will affect the residents and not the political leaders. Photo credit: Ebonyi state govt

He said:

“Governors of the south-east have done their best to check the situation. When you sit at home, there is food for the governors in their homes and some of their children are outside the country.”

Meanwhile, IPOB has urged residents of the southeast states to ignore the weekly Monday sit-at-home orders.

The group which stated this in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, insisted that it had long suspended the weekly order.

Sit-at-home, an unwise decision

Frank Nweke II, a former minister of information has stated that the decision to sit-at-home is unwise.

Nweke, a former director-general of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, made the comment in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 14 in Abuja.

His words:

“It is most unwise because those on whose behalf you purport to act are at the receiving end of your actions

“There is already hunger in the land. The majority of our people are at the lower rungs of society. They live from hand to mouth. There are families in this country unless they go to the market on a daily basis, or a day's job, they are not able to feed their families.

“So, when you say sit-at-home, what do you expect them to do? How long do you think you can retain the love and loyalty of such people? Time will tell. But, clearly, it is a failure of government. State governments must take full responsibility for their inability to manage this situation.”

Sit-at-home affecting the southeast's economy

Similarly, a former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, has expressed deep concerns over the action.

Nnamani said the order is against the Igbo's interest, adding that it has negatively affected the economy in the southeast.

The lawmaker said the Igbo character is defined by hard work, noting that the sit-at-home order is antithetical to this trait and a betrayal of Igbo interest.

