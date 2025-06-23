The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, Festus Keyamo, has confirmed that Air Peace has secured a landing slot at Heathrow Airport

The minister disclosed that the Air Peace flight to Heathrow will commence on October 26, 2025, and comes after months of negotiations

Similarly, another Nigerian carrier, United Nigeria Airlines, has said it will soon launch regional and international flights, beginning with Accra, Ghana.

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has confirmed that Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, will commence direct flights to London Heathrow Airport on October 26, 2025.

The Minister disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in a statement signed by his aide on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, Festus Keyamo, announces Heathrow slot for Air Peace. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Keyamo’s letter facilitates the Heathrow slot

Keyamo disclosed that the landmark feat follows sustained diplomatic efforts by the Nigerian government to enforce reciprocity in international air travel agreements.

He stated that the achievement was due to a strongly worded letter from his ministry on August 1, 2024, to the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh.

In the letter, Keyamo had demanded immediate allocation of landing slots at Heathrow for Air Peace or risk reciprocal action, including a potential restriction of British Airways and Virgin Atlantic’s access from Lagos and Abuja airports.

The Minister reiterated that Nigeria was asserting its rights under the Bilateral Air Service Agreement between the two countries, which guarantees reciprocal access and fair treatment for designated carriers.

According to Market Forces Africa, Keyamo disclosed that after months of talk and firm diplomatic engagement, the UK government agreed to Nigeria’s demand, allowing Air Peace the long-awaited Heathrow slot.

“This is not just a win for Air Peace, but a significant diplomatic milestone for Nigeria, Keyamo said.

The Nigerian government is opening more air routes

The aviation minister further stressed that the move aligns with the policies of the Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu, which prioritises the creation of an enabling environment for Nigerian businesses to thrive globally.

He disclosed that Air Peace had launched direct flights from Lagos to London Gatwick Airport in March last year, marking the airline’s entry into the UK aviation market.

The aviation ministry’s boss said that with the move to Heathrow, one of the busiest and biggest airports, Air Peace is expected to expand its international footprint and provide Nigerian travellers with greater convenience and connectivity.

He described the development as a new chapter in Nigeria-UK aviation relations, which sets a precedent for stronger enforcement of bilateral agreements to benefit national carriers.

United Nigeria Airlines to launch international flights

Similarly, another Nigerian airline, United Nigeria Airlines, has disclosed that it will soon launch regional and international flights.

The airline disclosed that it will commence regional flights to Accra, Ghana, on August 25, 2025.

According to a statement seen by Legit.ng, the airline will launch international flights to the US, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and Dakar, Senegal.

The airline's spokesman said it has already secured regulatory approval to commence the flights but is awaiting its acquired aircraft.

Allen Onyema, Air Peace Chairman, announces the airline's readiness for Heathrow flights. Credit: Air Peace.

Source: UGC

“We are awaiting the delivery of our acquired aircraft to launch those operations and more,” he said.

Air Peace makes historic flight to St. Kitts and Nevis

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has become the first Nigerian airline to fly to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in Basseterre in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The airline's statement recently disclosed that it deployed a Boeing 777 aircraft to the airport, becoming the first Nigerian airline on the St. Kitts and Nevis arrivals board.

According to the statement, the milestone occurred during a Pan-African business conference in the Eastern Caribbean, which included delegates from Nigeria.

