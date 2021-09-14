Again, a catholic bishop has been reportedly kidnapped at his official residence by unknown gunmen in Kaduna state

Emerging reports indicate that the priest was abducted in a village said to be the hometown of Bishop Matthew Kukah

The spokesman of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, Luka Binniyat who confirmed the attack, describes it as an unfortunate incident, noting the people are helpless

In recent times, Kaduna state has been the hotbed of deadly attacks and residents have become helpless even as the government seeks ways to end recurring attacks.

Again, bandits have attacked the village of the hometown of Matthew Kukah, the Catholic bishop of the Sokoto diocese and kidnapped a priest.

The Cable reports that the gunmen abducted Luka Yakusak, the priest in charge of St Matthew’s Catholic Church, Anchuna village, Zangon Kataf LGA, Kaduna state.

The bandits were said to have invaded the community at about 8pm on Monday, September 13.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed worry over violent attacks in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Mohammad Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, could not be reached to confirm the incident.

However, Luka Binniyat, spokesman of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), confirmed the abduction of the Catholic priest.

Binniyat said the persistent attacks and killings in southern Kaduna communities, especially in Zangon Kataf LGA, and the inability of security agencies to stop the attacks have made the people helpless, This Day also reported.

Binniyat said:

“Yes, I can confirm that a Catholic priest in Achuna, Bishop Kukah’s village was abducted on Monday, September 13, at about 8pm.

“This is not the first time gunmen are attacking the community, you recall that some years back, the traditional ruler of Ikulu chiefdom who is Bishop Kukah’s brother was abducted.

“These persistent attacks and killings in the southern Kaduna communities, especially in Zangon Kataf LGA, and the seeming inability of security agencies to stop the attacks have made our people helpless.”

