FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Friday, September 17 for the arraignment of 400 suspects accused of sponsoring terrorist activities in Nigeria.

Daily Trust reported that the case will come up before Justice Anwuli Chikere.

Legit.ng recalls that the presidency had proviously announced the arrest of the suspects, mainly Bureau De Change operators, for allegedly facilitating the transfer of funds to Boko Haram terrorists.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Friday, September 17 to arraign 400 suspects accused of sponsoring the Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria.

Some Nigerians were said to be transferring the funds to the terrorist group from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in conjunction with the BDC operators.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), had announced that arrangements had been concluded to arraign the suspects who were arrested and interrogated by the State Security Service (SSS).

US announces readiness to help Nigeria identify sponsors of terrorism

In a related development, the United States said it is ready to help Nigeria identify sponsors of terrorism in the country.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard made this known on Monday, August 30, during a meeting with journalists in Abuja. The envoy noted that the partnership is something they are very eager to do, adding that she has had at least three conversations in the last two months on the subject.

While noting that talks were ongoing on the matter, Leonard added that the US remains committed to support Nigeria in the fight against insecurity.

Troops arrest high profile Boko Haram terrorist, recover 281 bags of IED

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army said on Thursday, September 9, that counterterrorism troops in the northeast arrested a ‘high profile Boko Haram member’ and raided one of the terror group’s logistics bases in the northeast.

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of Army public relations, said the successful actions were a consequence of ‘robust operations’ by Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) troops.

He said in a statement that soldiers have also recovered a total of 281 bags of Urea from market warehouses and arrested two notorious Boko Haram distributors.

