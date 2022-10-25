Nnamdi Kanu should not be allowed to leave detention, the federal government of Nigeria has insisted

The FG says the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is a threat to national security

Going further, FG says Kanu had earlier demonstrated to be a flight risk when he fled the country when granted bail on the terrorism charges

The federal government has insisted that Nnamdi Kanu should not be released from detention.

Recall that the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday reserved judgment in an application by the Federal Government seeking a stay of execution of the court’s judgment that ordered the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

FG insists, says Nnamdi Kanu should not be released. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Justice Haruna Tsanami announced that a date for the delivery of judgment would be communicated to the parties when ready.

While arguing the application, the Federal Government told the Court of Appeal that Kanu poses threat to national security and must be held in detention to maintain peace.

In a motion for a stay of execution of the October 13 judgment delivered in favour of Kanu, the Federal Government’s counsel, David Kaswe, while arguing the motion, informed the Appellate Court that Kanu had earlier demonstrated to be a flight risk when he fled the country when granted bail on the terrorism charges against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“My Lords, our concern, the concern of the Federal Government, is the threat the release of Kanu poses to the security of this country and its political, social and economic activities. We will not be able to lay hands upon him if he is allowed out of detention and finds his way out of the country.”

He, therefore, prayed to the court to stay the execution of the court judgment to enable Kanu to remain in custody pending when the Supreme Court would finally determine the pending appeal.

Nnamdi Kanu: Jubilation in Owerri, Aba over Appeal Court's ruling

Meanwhile, there was jubilation in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Thursday evening, October 13, when news filtered in that an Appeal Court had discharged the detained Kanu.

According to the report, across parts of Owerri such as Imo State University junction area, Ikenegbu, Amakohia, Orji, Okigwe road and flyover junction, people were celebrating and ordering for drinks following the development. At flyover junction, a commercial driver shouted and honked that Nnamdi Kanu had been freed at last.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, contended that Kanu was merely discharged by the appellate court and not acquitted.

Nnamdi Kanu: Mike Ozekhome writes Buhari, seeks ‘political solution’

Recall that Mike Ozekhome, the chief counsel to Kanu recently wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari demanding the immediate release of his client.

In the letter dated Monday, October 3, Ozekhome premised his petition on the need to seek a political solution to the travails of the embattled IPOB leader.

The letter, which has in copy Abubakar Malami, the minister of justice, Ozekhome asked the president to direct the Attorney General of the Federation to facilitate the release.

