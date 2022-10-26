The lecturer accused of attacking a student of Federal University, Lafia must be prosecuted, Darius Ishaku says

According to the Taraba state governor, the state government will not allow the case to rest until proper investigation is carried out

Going further, the governor described the lecturer’s act as criminal and uncivilised which not be tolerated

Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, yesterday, called for the prosecution of a lecturer at Federal University, Lafia (FUL) who attacked Tiyanrimam Blessing Mathias, a Taraba State native in the school.

The governor who frowned over the video of the molestation of Mathias by a lecturer of her university, Dr Ayakhai E F, on social media, which has since gone viral, insisted that until proper investigation and prosecution is done on the case, the Taraba State government would not allow the matter to rest.

In a statement signed by the special adviser to the governor on social media, Osbon Adi, the governor described the lecturer’s act as criminal and uncivilised.

“Taraba State government has received with rude shock report of the attack on one of its indigenes, Tiyangrimam Blessing Mathias, an 18-year old orphan from Takum local government area and student of Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State, by a lecturer in the same University, Dr. Ayakhai E. F. along with his family members.

“The lecturer and three other family members were said to have kidnapped, beaten and stripped their victim following a misunderstanding between her and one of his daughters over social relationship.

“The Taraba State government, particularly Governor Darius Ishaku, condemned in its entirety the criminal and uncivilized action of Dr. Ayakhai E. F. and his band of lawless relations. It goes without saying that whatever the offence of Blessing T. Mathias is, there are lawful and constitutional means to seek redress,” the governor said.

