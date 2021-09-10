Comedian Sir Balo has inspired many people on social media after sharing his latest achievement on his Instagram page

The one-time barman, hawker managed to complete a massive eight-bedroom house for his mother who has been a strong support system for him

Sir Balo flooded his page with photos and a video of the house as many thronged his comment section with congratulatory messages

Congratulations are in order for top Nigeria comic star Sir Balo following his latest achievement which he shared with members of the online community.

The comedian in a post shared on his Instagram page announced to the world that he completed an eight-bedroom bungalow for his dearly beloved mother.

Comedian Sir Balo builds massive 8-bedroom house for mother. Photo: @sirbalocomedy

Source: Instagram

Sharing a backstory about why his parent is deserving of the multimillion naira gift, Sir Balo explained how she had been a strong support system for him in the days when things were still rough.

Sir Balo narrated how his mum would always shower heartfelt prayers on him and how she was always certain that he would make her proud.

He wrote:

"Every 6am my mom will call me a pray with me till 6:30am (devotion) and she will end the prayer with. My son one day you will make me PROUD. That pray is working now IYAMI. Iyami ma jeun omo."

Check out his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Even though the house is for his mother, many flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages for being able to build such a massive house for his mother.

Read comments below:

isaacsuccess11 said:

"Congratulations bro many more."

mcshemcomedian said:

"Weldone brother, congratulations."

xploit_comedy said:

patienceyisa ood ! More to come."

patienceyisa said:

"Wow. God is great."

pato_swagz said:

"Congratulations sirbalo I remember when u were living in my street (egunjobi Isuti road, igando) GOD WEY CHANGE YOUR STORY GO CHANGE MINE ❤️❤️❤️❤️ONE LOVE BRO CONGRATS ONCE AGAIN."

Comedian Sir Balo remembers days of humble beginnings

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that the comedian took to social media with a throwback photo that got people thanking God on his behalf.

Sir Balo who was not raised with a silver spoon revealed that he had to struggle as a hawker on the streets in the year 2012/2013.

The comedian recently became a landlord as he acquired a beautiful home reportedly worth millions of naira.

