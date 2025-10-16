A Nigerian man has dished out a serious warning to VeryDarkMan, Blord and some other influencers on TikTok

In his post, he warned against the idea of upgrading a product without the permission of the original manufacturers

According to him, this is an invasion of intellectual property right and a criminal offence that should be frowned at

A Nigerian man has cautioned prominent social media influencers, including VeryDarkMan and Blord, about the implications of promoting refurbished iPhones as upgraded models.

He emphasised that such actions constitute an infringement on intellectual property rights.

Man warns VeryDarkMan, Blord

The warning came amid a public disagreement between VeryDarkMan and Blord over the sale of a refurbished iPhone 17.

According to the TikTok user identified as @ezikepaultobechukwu, companies like Apple, with a market capitalisation of approximately 3.7 trillion US dollars, take their intellectual property seriously.

He stressed that upgrading a product without the manufacturer's consent is a violation of their rights and could lead to being sued.

Ezike further explained that Apple's brand and logo are valuable trademarks worth billions of dollars, and the company did not grant permission for third-party sellers to upgrade or modify their products.

He warned that if Apple were to take action against advertisers and marketers promoting these refurbished products, the consequences could be severe.

In his words:

"Now that we are done arguing, which iPhone XR upgraded to iPhone 17 is the cheapest in the market and the best quality, this advice now is going to Very Dark Man, BLord, all those who advertise that eh, iPhone XR upgraded to iPhone 17 Pro, and all those are gonna be buying these products, beware of this. What some people don't know is that buying counterfeit products, buying substandard products is a crime in international space. Apple is a global brand with about 3.7 trillion US dollars market capitalization. Apple get money Their market cap is 3.7 trillion US dollars.

"Apple produces a phone, na them produce XR, na them produce iPhone 17 Pro. It is their brand. That logo is their trademark, na them get am. It is worth billions and trillions of US dollars, their intellectual property. Did they give you the right to upgrade it? To the sellers and the marketers and to the people that do some of those things. Did Apple give you right before you want to clone, upgrade somebody's brand? They must give you the permission to do that.

"If you don't give you the permission to do that and you do it, it's a criminal offense, civil offense, infringement on their intellectual properties, on trademark rights. A lot of laws governing what people are doing right now in the name of content creation, in the name of cheap article, and in the name of unnecessary competition and all that. It is just like walking into some countries. You walk into some countries right now, if you are putting on a fake Rolex, you'll be arrested. There are countries you walk in right now, if you are putting on a fake Louis Vuitton, you'll be arrested.

"So, you walk into some countries using, carrying an iPhone XR that was upgraded to iPhone 17, make person no go report this thing to Apple. Blord. And all those who don't do this advertisement, get your lawyer to do the needful before it's too late. If Apple comes for all the advertisers of this particular substandard, because I was saying it's iPhone XR, sell it as iPhone XR. Nobody gives you the permission to upgrade it to whatever you are upgrading it as.

"Everything no be market, everything no be hustling. iPhone can even get the right to search everybody wey they see wey they use iPhone 17 Pro when they are traveling to airport, applying for visa, boarding, and all that. In all those airports, they can even get permission to bring your phone and search it, and if the operating system and if anything there is iPhone XR, you can go to jail for it. Let's not encourage counterfeiting, let's not encourage unnecessary infringing into people's intellectual property without their permission.

"I just say make I tell una now, because very soon, they will, you go begin to counterfeit things, even the user get problem, the manufacturer get problem, the promoter get problem. That's why no be everything you go promote, everything no be competition, everything no be hustling. I just say make I drop this information for us say you wey dey buy am, you wey dey promote am, you wey dey manufacture am, you wey they publicise am. I just say make I talk am because of people. If na XR, your money reach, go buy XR. If your money reach 11 Pro the real one, please go and buy it, no put yourself for problem now. I just say make I talk am. Some people don't understand this video, but it's for educational purpose. Using somebody's product, upgrading somebody's product, modifying somebody's product without permission from the original manufacturer, it's an international crime. Have a nice day."

Reactions as man warns VeryDarkMan, Blord

TikTok users shared their reactions in the comments section.

@ODO said:

"Please teach me how to report to Apple company."

@Lozac said:

"Vdm is still going to d shop he bought d phone to repacket d phone again."

@pinkybaby asked:

"What about car upgrades?"

@Lozac said:

"Vdm is now ambassador of Chinese advert on sub standard. products."

@Itz Ismo legacy said:

"You are so dul 4 this kind explanation, is it B lord that produce the phone."

