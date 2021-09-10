An emotional video of BBNaija star Jay Paul's mother was recently spotted on the housemate's Instagram page

Jay Paul's mother was urging fans to keep her son in the house, adding that he is doing his best to showcase his talents

Nigerians told Jay Paul's mum to calm down as they assured her that the housemate isn't going anywhere

No mother likes to see their children in pain and it is not different for BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate Jay Paul's mum.

A video on Jay Paul's social media page showed the moment his mother broke down in tears while canvassing for votes for her beloved son.

Jay Paul's mum begs Nigerians to vote for him. Photos: @jaypaulmrflamez

Source: Instagram

Jay Paul's mum pleads with Nigerians for him

The BBNaija star's mum said she watched as her son wept on national TV while trying to showcase his talents to the world. According to her, seeing her son that way made her emotional.

She said:

"My son. My Jay Paul just broke down on national TV. He's been so strong doing the best he can and he just wept. That broke me. He's a good boy. He's very humble. Please vote for him, Nigerians. If you cherish the characters and qualities that God has embedded in him, please vote for my son. He's always been very strong. I'm humbling begging."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians promise to vote for Jay Paul

beverly_osu:

"Mummy just made me cry ….Jay is a blessed man he is a star."

sunkanmimusic:

"Awwww mama❤️❤️"

idowucynthia:

"Mum its ok? Your son is a star already, well behaved, humble and a good lover.. Keep celebrating and pray for himm...He has made you proud.."

iphummie:

"He is actually a good boy. He is going nowhere."

official_jerryfund:

"He got my 750 vote on DSTV and 100 on website I pray that our vote safe him on Sunday insha Allah. jaypaul love you so Much brother."

aderinsola_amoke:

"Be strong momma....jaypaul will make u proud ma."

kay_kay2425:

"Mama calm down he’s going nowhere jaypaulmrflamez is going nowhere till d end."

engee_official1:

"Why are you just posting this now. You should have posted it since nawwww Anyway no worries, I voted for him already even without seeing this video. Mothers love is sweet indeed."

manny_____nts:

"I never vote for him but will do now."

vivian_vadoo:

"Aww… left me go and give him my dstv premium vote! Watching her just got me weak."

sheun_temi:

"Mama ur son is a star already."

