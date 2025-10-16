A Nigerian pastor, Goddy Okafor, recently paid a condolence visit to Uma Ukpai's widow Philomena Uma Ukpai and her family

Pastor Goddy Okafor recently paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Reverend Uma Ukpai, specifically his widow, Philomena Uma Ukpai.

A video of the visit was shared on TikTok, showing the pastor offering prayers for the family.

Nigerian pastor visits Uma Ukpai's widow

The pastor @goddyokafor shared the video, which captured him and others visiting the late preacher's house to offer their condolences.

During the visit, the pastor prayed for the family, particularly the widow, and offered words of encouragement.

Those in attendance signed a book containing a photograph of the late preacher, a common practice for recording condolences and showing support.

The video showed the widow reacting calmly to the pastor's prayer, managing a smile despite her grief.

"I paid a condolence visit to my father's widow, Mama Philomena Uma Ukpai and family. It is well! Papa rest on," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man visits Uma Ukpai's widow

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Opara Chigozie asked:

"Who else noticed that his death is springing forth revival in the body of Christ?"

@EC_FORTUNEZ said:

"Uma Ukpai came to my church back then in Kaduna after ministration, he sat down and asked only the sick to touch him. People were receiving instant healing. Assembly of God, Nasarawa Road, Kaduna."

@xstar said:

"Daddy Goddy okafor. Your a legend. Thank you for identifying with them in this difficult time. God bless and keep you."

@user5020621149314 said:

"Rest well God's own general in the bosom of your Father God Almighty you served with all your heart and strength AMEN."

@De Empires said:

"May the soul of sir ume and souls of the faithful depart, through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen."

@Ogbuefi said:

"Now I understand why, God took me to Rev. Umah in Uyo in 2016. to receive his fatherly care/words of love. May God grant you rest in Paradise.Amen."

@Grace family International said:

"Oh my God i claim the mantle and this kind of death."

@Daddysolo added:

"This burial peoples go see where dem go put leg ooooo."

@user932709670 said:

"This October am seeing prayers praise all around the world."

@Prince Merem said:

"Glory be to God almighty."

@EngrAmyEve said:

"Chei so this is true?"

@prestige Henry said:

"Demonstration of love our papa umah ukpai."

@janelinda said:

"What a servant of God Almighty, rest in peace."

