Comedian, Sir Balo has taken to social media with a throwback photo that got people thanking God on his behalf

The young man who was not raised with a silver spoon revealed that he had to struggle as a hawker on the streets in the year 2012/2013

The comedian recently became a landlord as he acquired a beautiful home reportedly worth millions of naira

Popular Instagram comedian, Sir Balo recently shared a photo that showed the days of his humble beginnings on social media.

The funnyman did not always have life easy as he had to do menial jobs years ago just to survive.

Nigerians react to Sir Balo's throwback photo Photo credit: @sirbalocomedy

Balo put a throwback photo from his days of struggle with a recent one and fans and colleagues could not help but thank God on his behalf.

Taking to the caption, the young man who gave glory to God, revealed that he used to hawk gala and minerals on popular roads in Lagos.

He wrote:

"God is Good. I remember 2012 - 2013. When I use to hawk GALA and MINERALs along MILE 2 to IYANA IBA, LAGOS. God the Greatest. I even wear star hand band."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians praise God for Sir Balo

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with remarks about his glow up as they thanked God on his behalf.

Read some comments below:

Twyse_116:

"Omooo anything is possible."

Mcmakopolo1:

"Jesus is lord."

Chiamakanwokeukwu:

"God is too Good ooo."

Mamame_nani:

"Mehn everybody gat story to tell."

Jspenceofficial:

"Glow up! Trust the process. This is what consistency looks like."

Geejay115:

"Wooow. God is really great my brother."

Sir Balo becomes a landlord

Sir Balo joined the list of celebrities who moved into beautiful and luxurious homes this year.

The comedian took to his official Instagram page to share photos of himself standing in front of the huge new house.

As expected, the comedian's fans, followers, and his colleagues took to his comment section to celebrate with him.

Source: Legit