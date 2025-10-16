Popular social commentator, Verydarkman (VDM), caught the attention of many after he announced what he discovered about businessman Blord

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blord had announced an offer of N500k for anyone who could provide him with an unclad clip of online critic VDM

VDM revealed that he investigated the Opay account, which the entrepreneur displayed as the recipient of the amount

Popular social media critic, Verydarkman (VDM), has stirred conversations online after revealing what he found out about the account number businessman Linus Williams aka Blord used to send ₦500,000 for his uncouth bedroom clips.

According to VDM, he used the Truecaller app to investigate the identity behind the account number that had been circulating online.

He prefixed the account number with a zero, inputted it into the app, and ran a search.

Surprisingly, the result showed the name "Rich Forever (Blord)" — a nickname associated with a well-known tech entrepreneur, Blord.

This discovery has led to speculations that the billionaire may have sent the money to himself, possibly in a bid to create a false narrative or deceive the public.

The TikToker also revealed that he sent N50 to appreciate Blord for violating Instagram's rules, which led to the billionaire’s account being disabled.

VDM’s revelation has sparked reactions across social media, with many calling for transparency and questioning the motive behind the transfer.

maxnoble_luxurybathrooms said:

"Another reason, social media is not real life, don’t believe all you see online….God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬 and citizens ❤️🙌."

reelzaddysnow said:

"Wetin be this na 😂 be like say na series we the watch 🙌."

isong_justice said:

"50 naira wey you for dash me 😂😂."

s_veeta_cars said:

"Since I joined ratel nobody ever like my comment >>>>>😢."

samiblings_official said:

"No be the N50 wey I send enter the NGO u go give BLord so?????😂😂."

dr__abstar said:

"Gather here if you Dey refresh this page every minute 😂."



emmanuel63488 said:

"Blord wey for just ignore VDN and slash his price, pride won wound the werey 😹."

elkhaleefa_001 said:

"Blord wey stingy go give person 500k !!!? Nah only show off he sabi 😂😂😂."

damillionaire7 said:

"Veriiiiiii dark man, did you do this, veriii dark man veriii dark man 😂😂😂😂."

crownoloniyo said:

"Ratel. Babu sense. Always rejoice at someone Dan falls,enjoy bringing people down. And y’all wake up in the morning and pray that God should make your life good. While y’all keep rejoicing on someone else Dan falls ,enjoy bringing peoples down. Just Waoooow ..una own dawn fall Dey do pressup."

kek_abayomi1234 said:

"Fake like BLORD 😂😂😂 no wonder he Dey show off cars steady! Werey don broke 😂😂😂 e wan come use iPhone 17xr escape! 😂😂 we catch am ! 😂😂."

zoema_mi said:

"Blord don win you oga, you just dey try prove point 😂😂."

wiseman202025 said:

"Fake laugh.. the nakked dey pain him like mad.. we don save am already and nah forever 😅😅😅😂."

official_chris_yo said:

"This week long and he sweet 😂."

manlike_bruno said:

"This matter go long pass deeper life preaching😂😂😂."

kidbosssss said:

"The same soil ,water,air you share with evil ones will cast them 🙌🙌Oshey Okomi 😍."

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss as he announced that he had been arrested. VDM boasted about having a hand in it.

Both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services. The activist also shared why people should continue to call him out.

Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him.







