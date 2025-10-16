FIFA Introduces “Challenge Card” Rule for VAR Review Ahead of World Cup

FIFA has introduced a new system for coaches to use and demand a VAR review when they think a referee is wrong

The initiative is being tried at the ongoing 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile , as well as in Serie C in Italy

A member of the technical crew can initiate a call by making a gesture or signalling the fourth official with a physical Purple Card

The world's football governing body, FIFA, has introduced a "challenge card" for coaches to use and demand a VAR review when they think a referee has erred.

Each team will be given a limited number of challenges, which are lost if the initial decision stands.

At the moment, the initiative is being trialled at the FIFA U20 World Cup as well as in Serie C in Italy.

As a result, managers have the right to challenge a decision of the match referee while on the sidelines.

It is believed that the new Football Challenge Card will help to revolutionise the sport in terms of fair officiating, as other ideas are being explored.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system has been called into question on several occasions, and now there is hope that the new system can assist further and even better.

Instead of waiting on officials in the VAR studio, a team's technical crew can call for a referee review by using the Football Challenge Card, also known as the Purple Card.

A manager can initiate a call by making a hand gesture or signalling the fourth official by handing a physical Purple Card.

This card can only be used for incidents that fall within the VAR scope of the current remit: goals and the offences leading up to them, penalty decisions, direct red cards, and cases of mistaken identity.

Should the referee's decision be overturned, the team keeps the Challenge Card, but if unsuccessful, the card is forfeited for the rest of the game.

The chairman of FIFA's Referees Commission, Pierluigi Collina, picked the third division of Italian football, Serie C, to pilot the new FVS system.

Collina said via Sports Dunia:

“FVS is a tool to support referees in competitions with fewer resources and cameras.

"It should not be seen as VAR or as a modified version of it, as it does not include video match officials monitoring every incident."

The Purple Card was used for the first time at the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup during Morocco's 2-0 win over Spain.

Morocco's head coach, Mohamed Ouahbi, raised a purple card in the 77th minute after a Spanish player fell in the box and the centre-referee went to the pitchside monitor to assess the situation with VAR.

It was again used in the semi-final during Morocco's clash against France after a Moroccan player went down inside the France box with 18 minutes remaining.

Referee Gustavo Tejera brushed aside protests a moment later, but Morocco manager Ouahbi presented a purple "review request card" because he believed the official had mistakenly denied a penalty.

