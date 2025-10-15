Uche Ogbodo’s husband stated that women should boldly go for body enhancement if they can afford it

Actor and entrepreneur Bobby Maris, husband to Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo, has voiced his support for women considering body enhancement surgery.

In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, Maris encouraged women not to let fear stop them from undergoing cosmetic procedures, saying it can help boost confidence and beauty.

Maris said there’s nothing wrong with women who choose to enhance their bodies through surgical means.

He stated:

“If you can afford it, do it. Overcome the fear and go for it. Be bold, strong, beautiful and attractive!”

Uche Ogbodo's lipo procedure

His comments came shortly after his wife, Uche Ogbodo, revealed she had undergone a 360 Lipo procedure.

The surgery targets fat removal and body contouring.

Before the procedure, the actress took to Instagram to ask her fans to keep her in their prayers.

In her post, Uche appeared confident and upbeat, even dancing in her hospital gown to a gospel song by Lawrence Oyor titled Favour.

She wrote:

“It’s happening today, with my Lipo 360 surgery. Please say a little prayer for me. I’m not scared! I trust my doctors. It will end in praise! Amen.”

This is not the first time the actress has gone under the knife. Earlier this year, she had another liposuction procedure to enhance her body shape.

Ogbodo had previously opened up about the pressures of postpartum body changes and how the surgery helped her reconnect with her confidence.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Bobby Marris' advice

@hajiaamaamat:

"Asking respectfully, is that your real eyes or its lens?"

@fuoski_umukoro:

"Ladies don't listen to him. Go to the gym and look good."

@foreverspyce:

"Why are people triggered? He said "if" you have money and want to enhance your body... Means its purely your decision. No one is under compulsion. So make una nor vex"



@sunshyne_nice:

"So you are the one pressuring your wife to get one, I see, I hope you will stand by her if anything goes south."

@fuoski_umukoro:

"U people are not even thinking about the effects of these things in the future na present una just deg focus on. It is well. Na wetin kee Obasanjo wife be this."

@tina.charles1:

"I support this after having kids own that is the best time to do it true true"

