Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has shared a beautiful photo of his mother to celebrate her birthday

The ace producer enjoined his followers to send birthday wishes for his sweet mother who he declared strong love for

Celebrities have flooded his timeline with good wishes for his mum whom many are just getting to see her picture for the first time

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has called on fans on social media to wish his sweet mother a happy birthday.

The ace producer is known for living a private life as fans will just be getting the know how his mum looked like for the first time despite the amount of years he had stayed relevant in entertainment industry.

Don Jazzy implore fans to celebrate his mum on her birthday Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy via his verified Instagram page posted a picture of his mum with a caption to celebrate her birthday.

"Pls give a shout out to my sweet mother @indianpicolo HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMMY. Love you so much. May GOD continue to bless and keep you for us."

See the post below:

The hits maker did not make further revelations about his mum but he got the birthday wishes he requested for from fans and celebrities.

Celebrity reactions

moabudu

"Happy birthday Ma. God bless you."

tenientertainer:

"Happy birthday".

official_mercyeke:

"Happy birthday mama."

mpressnjamah:

"Happy cake day mama".

jiganbabaoja:

"Happy birthday to you Mum we love you."

emmanyra:

"Love u forever mummy".

belindaeffah:

"Happy Birthday Mama".

babyfreshmavin:

"OUR Mama HBD".

zoroswagbag

"Mama Don tatawu."

stelladamasus:

"Happy birthday Mami. God bless you now and always. We love you"

foli:

"@donjazzy Don’t be greedy. OUR MUMMY. Happy birthday mama."

Don Jazzy Responds To Trolls

Don Jazzy has been on the spotlight and getting wide criticism for trying to dabble into the world of skits making while staving his music fans with production of hits he is known for.

Legit.ng recently reported that, the legendary hits maker has responded to trolls who criticised him for featuring in too many comedy skits, abandoning his musical prowess.

He maintained that, skit makers do a lot of hard work to produce what entertain the fans and sighted the instance of how Mr.Macaroni managed to get Obi Cubana, Poko Lee and himself on the same skit.

