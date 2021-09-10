Nedu's ex-wife Hazel served comedian Osama papers demanding that he retract his allegations against her as well as offer a public apology

This was after the comedian revealed that the first son Hazel claimed was for her OAP husband belonged to her sister's husband

Osama's statement boldly challenged Hazel's 7-day ultimatum in her paper and sought that they meet in court

Comedian Osama has replied to the lawsuit filed against him by Nedu's ex-wife, Hazel which claimed that he made malicious allegations against her.

The lawsuit came after Osama took to social media to reveal that Hazel's first son belongs to her sister's hubby instead of Nedu.

Osama drops lawsuit against Hazel Photo credit: @nedu_wazobiafm/@osamacomedia/@hazel_uzor

Source: Instagram

Nedu also made a stunning revelation after he revealed DNA results confirming that boy is not his.

Osama replies

The Jos based Nigerian comedian took to his Instagram page with a copy of his lawyer's reply to Hazel's claims.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement pointed out that Nedu's ex-wife was ill-advised by her lawyers regarding the context of her lawsuit against him.

Hazel's lawyers had demanded a public apology from Osama, to be shared on his social media platforms and national papers.

They also gave a 7-day ultimatum for the apology to show up, one that Osama's lawyers have disregarded.

According to the statement Osama shared, while they wait for the seven days to lapse they may be forced to catalyze the same process of law Hazel took.

"LETTER OF DEMAND To Nedu's Ex- Wife Mrs Uzoamaka @hazel_uzor @wingmanlegal DEAL WITH THIS."

See the post below:

Reactions from social media users

yo.niq_:

"This English is too big for my brain abeg , make person help us summarize am."

spanner.wobolo:

"Correct! A lying, manipulative scum of a woman been put in her place.How Nedu ended up with such despicable being, is a mystery."

uche.akura:

"Omo,dis September carry plenty wahala."

Hazel says she never knew another man

OAP Nedu's estranged wife, Hazel, in an interview, opted to swear by the bible to prove her truth even though it was not available.

Reacting to her ex-husband's accusation, Uzoamaka said that from the day Nedu walked into her life and eventually left, she never knew another man.

She continued that accusing her of cheating and bringing another child home is what most men are quick to say whenever couples fight.

Source: Legit.ng