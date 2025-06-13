The dreams of an indian couple were shattered shortly after they boarded the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad

The man, Dr Pratik Joshi, his wife Dr Komi Vyas and their three children all perished in the ill-fated plane

Dr Pratik lived in the UK and had returned to India to carry his family with him, but they never made it

The crashed Air India airplane took with it the dreams of a couple and their children as they perished in the tragedy.

Dr Pratik Joshi, his wife Dr Komi Vyas and their three children were part of the 242 people onboard the crashed in Ahmedabad.

According to the tragic story reported by The Economic Times, Dr Pratik Joshi has been living in the UK for six years.

His wife, Dr Komi Vyas lived in India where she worked at the Pacific Hospital in Udaipur. She lived with her children.

However, she had resigned from her job at the hospital two days before, expecting to move to the UK with her family.

He had returned to India to take his wife and three children so that they could live together in London.

However, they never made it to London because the airplane crashed shortly after takeoff.

Their last photo has been shared multiple times on social media by people who feel empathy for the family.

See a post about them below:

Reactions to news of late Indian couple

@TheAlphaPeer said:

"Stories like this shake you to your core. A whole family wiped out chasing a better future. If this doesn’t remind you to live ready and love hard, I don’t know what will. No matter how secure the plan feels, tomorrow isn’t promised. Just grace. Only grace."

@FunMauji said:

"Life is so unpredictable...You go on a holiday and terrorists shoot you. You go to a trophy parade and get crushed in a stampede. You get on a flight for work or vacation and it crashes. You are studying in your hostel and a plane falls on you."

@TheManAfricano said:

"This story is utterly heartbreaking. A profound tragedy that cuts through the noise and reminds us how fragile life really is. They did everything right: waited, planned, hoped. And just when the future was finally opening up, it all ended in an instant."

@RJwriteshere said:

"Chase your dreams, but always make time for your family. Don’t let your ambitions pull you away from your loved ones—they are more precious than anything else. Love them when they are here. Because it's life and it's highly unpredictable."

