The presidency has tendered an apology over the mistake of including some living Nigerians in the posthumous award list

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, said that the inclusion of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader, and Dr. Edwin Madunagu in the posthumous category was a mistake

During the celebration of the 2025 Democracy Day, the president conferred the award of National Honours on 102 prominent Nigerians

The presidency has tendered an apology over the discrepancies in the names of prominent Nigerians being awarded the National Honours. A statement from the presidency said it was a mistake to have included the names of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader, and Dr. Edwin Madunagu in the posthumous category honours list on the Democracy Day.

In a statement signed by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency acknowledged that both individuals are alive and should not have been included in the list of honourees who have passed away.

The presidency apologises for mistakes on national award list Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu's efforts on national awards

The mistake occurred despite the President's efforts to recognise the contributions of pro-democracy activists and national figures to Nigeria's democratic governance. President Bola Tinubu had announced the list of honorees during his Democracy Day address at the joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12.

The Presidency expressed regret over the oversight, stating that it would make the necessary corrections across all State House digital platforms. The apology appreciated the understanding of the public and acknowledged the importance of accuracy in recognising the contributions of individuals.

Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Dr. Edwin Madunagu are notable figures in Nigeria, and their inclusion in the posthumous category was likely an administrative error. The Presidency's apology aims to rectify the situation and ensure that the correct information is disseminated.

The Presidency's statement highlights the importance of verifying information before releasing it to the public. The error serves as a reminder of the need for attention to detail in official announcements.

Tinubu gives awards to 102 Nigerians

President Tinubu, on the 2025 Democracy Day, conferred the National Honour awards on 102 Nigerians who cut across different fields of life, including politicians, journalists, activists, and civil society.

The awardees are strong pro-democracy advocates, media voices during the agitation for the realisation of the June 12, 1993, general election and those who championed national development.

The honours included the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), and Member of the Federal Republic (MFR). Tinubu announced the awardees while addressing Nigerians during the Democracy Day celebration at a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12.

President Bola Tinubu honours 102 Nigerians Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng