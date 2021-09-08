Apologise or Face Court: Nedu’s Ex-wife Tells Comedian, Osama After He Alleged That Her 1st Son Isn’t for Nedu
- Popular Nollwood OAP, Nedu's ex-wife, Hazel stunned Nigerians after she called him out for abuse on social media
- The story took an interesting turn after Nedu revealed that his first son isn't his and comedian, Osama further exposed her
- Osama alleged that Hazel had her first son for her elder sister's husband and also accused her of domestic abuse
- Hazel through the help of her lawyers demanded that Osama retracts his statement and tender unreserved apologies in newspapers
The month of September has been a lot for fans of celebrities in the entertainment industry as different scandals and reports have flown over social media.
OAP Nedu's ex-wife, Hazel had taken to social media to accuse him of abusing her, Nedu himself dropped a shocker over the paternity of his first son.
A Jos-based Nigerian comedian opened up on the identity of the actual father of the child, he claimed that the boy belongs to Hazel's sister's hubby and also disclosed that she was violent towards Nedu.
Hazel reacts
Hazel took to her Instagram page with an official statement from lawyers demanding that Osama retracts his defamatory revelations because they are not only malicious but untrue.
It further stated that Hazel's professional credibility and integrity built over the years through hard work have been tainted.
Her demands through the statement also included Osama tendering an unreserved apology and publish it in three national newspapers as well as all his social media platforms.
The comedian's failure to comply within seven days leaves Hazel and her lawyers no option than to go to court.
See the post below:
Reactions
Read some of the comments sighted over Hazel's demand below:
folly_billionaire:
"You don’t have money to take care of your girls but you have money to hire a lawyer!! Priority"
official_maria_bigbrother:
"You see, law doesn't permit sentiments and emotions. It admits facts and facts alone. I hope Osama has evidence that the brother-in-law is the father of the child because the onus is on him to prove that."
mathais2013:
"The truth be told, it wasn't in Osama comedian's place to cry more than the bereaved."
abimoris:
"She has enough money for lawyers to sue but she hasn't got enough money to take care of her kids. Nonsense"
Nedu's ex-wife says she never cheated on him
Nedu's estranged wife in an interview, opted to swear by the bible to prove her truth even though it was not available.
Reacting to her ex-husband's accusation, Uzoamaka said that from the day Nedu walked into her life and eventually left, she never knew another man.
She continued by saying that accusing her of cheating and bringing another child home is what most men are quick to say whenever couples fight.
